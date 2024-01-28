Is Odell Beckham Jr. playing today? Latest update on Ravens WR for AFC Championship Game vs Chiefs 

Odell Beckham Jr.'s injury history has been a painful one. After the star playmaker suffered that crushing blow in the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals two years ago, teams have been cautious with OBJ.

In any case, the Ravens decided they needed a big name in their receiving corps to challenge for the Super Bowl. And here we are, OBJ one game away from touching distance of the Lombardi for the second time since 2022.

Baltimore Ravens v San Francisco 49ers

Will Odell Beckham Jr. play against the Kansas City Chiefs today?

Odell Beckham Jr. was given a clean bill of health for the week. His name did not pop up on the injury report, which means he will suit up against Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs.

OBJ has been instrumental for Baltimore this year. He has played in 14 games this year, racking up 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns. While his numbers don't scream superstar, OBJ's presence has added another dimension to the Ravens game, allowing Zay Flowers to thrive.

The Ravens will also have the services of Mark Andrews this week after he was afforded an additional week of rest, sitting out the Texans game.

What time and channel is the Chiefs vs Ravens game on today?

The Ravens and Chiefs will lock horns starting 3 PM ET (12 PM PT) at the M&T Bank Stadium.

The game will air on CBS. Fans can also stream the Chiefs-Ravens game on Paramount+ and fuboTV. Viewers can sign up for a seven-day trial with fuboTV to catch the AFC Championship Game.

Expected game-time weather for Chiefs vs Ravens in Baltimore

The Chiefs had to play in the biting cold in Buffalo at Highmark Stadium when they faced Josh Allen's Bills. The franchise notably paid fans $20 to shovel snow to get the stadium ready for the Chiefs' visit.

This time around, the Chiefs will face better conditions at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. There's an 80% chance of rain for the AFC Championship Game today, per Weather dot com. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 49 degrees with winds of 10-15 mph.