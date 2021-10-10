Is Odell Beckham Jr. playing tonight against the Chargers?

Odell Beckham Jr. has a big responsibility on his shoulders in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers. With Jarvis Landry still on injured reserve, Beckham is the number one target for Baker Mayfield.

The Chargers' defense has exceeded expectations this year and won't make it easy on Beckham.

Odell Beckham Jr. will be pressured to produce amidst rumors that the Browns could trade him. Beckham has struggled to gain chemistry with Mayfield this year.

On top of that, Beckham never seemed to find a rhythm with Mayfield in 2019 or 2020. Against the Chargers, the Cleveland Browns will need him to produce.

Camryn Justice @camijustice #Browns Odell Beckham Jr. on the lack of chemistry narrative with Baker Mayfield:"I think that’s more of a story that’s being created...talked to him after the game, talked to him during the game, talked to him after meetings—played Duty with him. We chop it up all the time." #Browns Odell Beckham Jr. on the lack of chemistry narrative with Baker Mayfield:"I think that’s more of a story that’s being created...talked to him after the game, talked to him during the game, talked to him after meetings—played Duty with him. We chop it up all the time."

Odell Beckham Jr. will play against the Chargers.

Odell Beckham Jr. will play against the Chargers as their number one pass-catching threat. The Chargers rank fifth in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game.

Chris Harris Jr. is having a career resurgence this season as the Chargers' top cornerback.

Along with Harris, Asante Samuel Jr. plays like a defensive rookie of the year candidate. Samuel won the defensive rookie of the month award for September.

Derwin James is now making plays all over the field and pushing the Chargers defense into elite territory. Odell Beckham Jr. will match up with some of the best coverage players in the league this year.

Odell Beckham Jr. was on the injury report this week with a shoulder injury. But he practiced in full every day and carries no injury designation. Another question is how will Mayfield's partially torn labrum injury affect Beckham's play?

Baker Mayfield's injury could hurt the production of Odell Beckham Jr.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter es.pn/3iGjYii Baker Mayfield has been playing with a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder, sources tell @Jake_Trotter Baker Mayfield has been playing with a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder, sources tell @Jake_Trotter. es.pn/3iGjYii https://t.co/XGhNVh6dQ8

Odell Beckham Jr. has shown he's healthy enough to make quick cuts at the line of scrimmage this year. He's been as fast as ever and is still a downfield threat. But Mayfield's partially torn labrum in his left shoulder is a wild card for the rest of the year.

Mayfield's injury played a role in him having his worst game as a pro last week. Mayfield threw for just 4.70 yards per attempt and didn't take many shots downfield.

He tried to throw to Beckham on what would've been a guaranteed touchdown. But he simply missed the throw.

Beckham had just two catches for 27 yards in Week 4. He was targeted seven times, but Mayfield's accuracy was incredibly off. The Browns' offense will be a story to track in Week 5 against a competitive Chargers defense.

