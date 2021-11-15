Is Odell Beckham Jr. playing tonight vs 49ers in Week 10? 

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. showed up in the middle of the day on Friday to take his physical with his new team, the Los Angeles Rams. He observed practice on Friday and took part in practice and the walk-through Saturday.

Beckham Jr. is now seen as likely to take part in Monday Night’s game versus the 49ers.

This has been a wild week for the former Cleveland Browns receiver who signed a one-year deal worth up to $4.25 million with the Rams. Beckham will have the opportunity to make an impact early on.

This probably would have been the scenario even if Robert Woods had not torn his ACL, but that scenario is, even more, a reality.

Will Beckham suit up tonight against the 49ers?

Although Beckham Jr. is likely still learning plays from the Rams' playbook, he is indeed expected to play tonight against the 49ers. The objective will be to have him learn a select number of plays, put him out on the field, and get him the football.

This could bode well for his confidence as he did not see the ball much as a member of the Browns. Down the road, the idea is that his presence on the field will aid the number one receiver, Cooper Kupp, in taking coverage away from him.

Physically, OBJ seems ready to play. Earlier this season, he was still working his way back from a torn ACL suffered in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

It appears that Beckham is near full health and should give the Rams quite an offensive boost once he takes the field.

How Beckham Jr. arrived in L.A.

Beckham Jr. highlighted the Rams and Packers as two of his top choices from the start of the free agent process. He got an offer at the veteran's minimum from the Packers, whereas most of the remaining offers were nearly a $1 million base salary with a chance to make a few more million with incentives.

The Chiefs, Patriots, Seahawks, Saints, and Packers all made offers, as did the Rams. Here is what Beckham said about hie hopes with the Rams:

"I hope to find a groove and help this team find ways to win. It just feels right about the offense”

Beckham will join Kupp, Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek and J.J. Koski as the Rams' receiving corps. He had 17 catches for 232 yards in six games this season as a member of the Cleveland Browns.

Woods' absence for the foreseeable future elevates Beckham in the pecking order of receivers for the Rams.

