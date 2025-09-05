  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Is Omarion Hampton playing tonight vs the Chiefs? Chargers RB's status revealed for Week 1 game in Brazil

Is Omarion Hampton playing tonight vs the Chiefs? Chargers RB's status revealed for Week 1 game in Brazil

By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 05, 2025 15:18 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp - Source: Imagn
Is Omarion Hampton playing tonight vs the Chiefs? Chargers RB's status revealed for Week 1 game in Brazil - Source: Imagn

Running back Omarion Hampton was arguably the best running back in the ACC in the last two years while playing for North Carolina, recording 1,504 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2023 and 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024. This strong performance inspired the Los Angeles Chargers to select the powerful running back with the No. 22 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Ad

The only running back selected before Hampton in the draft was Ashton Jeanty, who was chosen by the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6. Hampton was also one of only two rushers selected in the first round of April's draft.

Now, all eyes will be on the talented Hampton to show what he can do in pro football when the Bolts face the Kansas City Chiefs in their first game of the season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Let's find out below if the 22-year-old running back will be available for selection in Week 1.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Will Omarion Hampton play on Friday night vs. the Kansas City Chiefs?

Omarion Hampton was elevated to the primary running back position by the Los Angeles Chargers during training camp and the preseason. This is because Najee Harris was unable to participate in offseason drills due to an eye injury sustained in a July fireworks accident.

Hampton got a lot of first-team reps, and he didn't get hurt throughout the offseason. He's ready to play against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1.

Ad

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh clarified the team's running back situation on Thursday, explaining that Hampton will begin the season as the starter. Given that Harris wasn't healthy during the offseason and didn't have any valuable reps with the team, that makes sense.

Hampton also made an impression at his first training camp and even in the limited preseason reps he got. Fans will want to monitor the rookie's performance in Week 1 to see how he may impact the Bolts offense.

Ad

Although Hampton possesses great potential, he is going to face a tough battle against a thoroughly prepared Kansas City defense, particularly given his lack of NFL experience.

Ad

How to watch the Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 1 game?

Following Thursday night's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys to start the 2025 NFL season, the Los Angeles Chargers will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, in the second game of Week 1.

Below are all the details you need to watch the game:

Ad

Date and Time: Friday, Sept. 5 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Corinthians Arena, São Paulo, Brazil

Live Streaming: YouTube, YouTube TV, NFL+

Announcers: Rich Eisen (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (color analyst), Stacy Dales (sideline reporter)

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications