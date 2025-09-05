Is Omarion Hampton playing tonight vs the Chiefs? Chargers RB's status revealed for Week 1 game in Brazil

Running back Omarion Hampton was arguably the best running back in the ACC in the last two years while playing for North Carolina, recording 1,504 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2023 and 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024. This strong performance inspired the Los Angeles Chargers to select the powerful running back with the No. 22 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.The only running back selected before Hampton in the draft was Ashton Jeanty, who was chosen by the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6. Hampton was also one of only two rushers selected in the first round of April's draft.Now, all eyes will be on the talented Hampton to show what he can do in pro football when the Bolts face the Kansas City Chiefs in their first game of the season.Let's find out below if the 22-year-old running back will be available for selection in Week 1.Will Omarion Hampton play on Friday night vs. the Kansas City Chiefs?Omarion Hampton was elevated to the primary running back position by the Los Angeles Chargers during training camp and the preseason. This is because Najee Harris was unable to participate in offseason drills due to an eye injury sustained in a July fireworks accident.Hampton got a lot of first-team reps, and he didn't get hurt throughout the offseason. He's ready to play against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1.Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh clarified the team's running back situation on Thursday, explaining that Hampton will begin the season as the starter. Given that Harris wasn't healthy during the offseason and didn't have any valuable reps with the team, that makes sense.Hampton also made an impression at his first training camp and even in the limited preseason reps he got. Fans will want to monitor the rookie's performance in Week 1 to see how he may impact the Bolts offense.Although Hampton possesses great potential, he is going to face a tough battle against a thoroughly prepared Kansas City defense, particularly given his lack of NFL experience.How to watch the Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 1 game?Following Thursday night's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys to start the 2025 NFL season, the Los Angeles Chargers will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, in the second game of Week 1.Below are all the details you need to watch the game:Date and Time: Friday, Sept. 5 at 8:00 p.m. ETLocation: Corinthians Arena, São Paulo, BrazilLive Streaming: YouTube, YouTube TV, NFL+Announcers: Rich Eisen (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (color analyst), Stacy Dales (sideline reporter)