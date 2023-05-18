Is Osi Umenyiora in the Hall of Fame? Revisiting 2x Super Bowl champion's illustrious career

Osi Umenyiora is a New York Giants legend and one of the main reasons they've won two Super Bowls in this century. While Osi Umenyiora is a Hall of Famer in the eyes of Giants' fans, the iconic two-time Super Bowl champ hasn't been indicted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Umenyiora retired from the NFL in 2014, so he's long overdue for the Hall of Fame nominations if the voting committee deems it fit. However, he has yet to make the later rounds of the Pro Football Hall of Fame ballot.

This is cool: #Jets DE John Franklin-Myers got to meet his favorite pass-rusher growing up: Former #Giants DE Osi Umenyiora. Umenyiora gave Myers his number & told him he can call anytime for pass-rush tips. "I'll give you all that info. I can't use it."

Osi Umenyiora's NFL Legacy

Osi Umenyiora was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and holds the Giants franchise record for most sacks in one game. Umenyiora is one of five British-born NFL players to win the Super Bowl, joining Scott McCready, Marvin Allen, former Giants teammate Lawrence Tynes, and Jay Ajayi.

Umenyiora ended his professional football career with a one-year stint with the Atlanta Falcons, a move that denied him from being a one-franchise man.

Osi Umenyiora was one of the best defensive ends in the NFL during his prime, and he had the knack for getting to opposition QBs with startling frequency. Asides from his team success with the Giants, he also has enough individual accolades to give him an outside chance at Canton.

His personal honors include but aren't limited to one first-team All-Pro nod, one second-team All-Pro nod, two Pro Bowl game selections, the 2010 NFL forced fumbles leader award, a spot in the Giants Ring of Honor, plus the NFL record for most forced fumbles in a season.

Since hanging up his cleats, Umenyiora has been working for BBC Sport as a pundit for its NFL coverage working on the NFL International Series matches from London and the Super Bowl. His punditry has been awarded two Royal Television Society Performance Awards for Best Sports in 2017 and 2019.

Talkin’ Giants @TalkinGiants We’ve got Osi Umenyiora giving the OLB room some tips We’ve got Osi Umenyiora giving the OLB room some tips https://t.co/EaEk4ZEZlY

Will Osi Umenyiora make the Hall of Fame?

It's too early to speculate whether Umenyiora will make the Hall of Fame. He certainly has the team laurels for enshrinement, and he also has a decent set of individual accolades.

However, players with more individual stats, accolades, Pro Bowls and All-Pro nods are currently waiting for enshrinement. Hence, it's hard to see Osi ever making the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a player. But that shouldn't be a knock on his fantastic career.

