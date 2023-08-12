Is there overtime in preseason NFL games? All you need to know

No, there isn't overtime in preseason NFL games. According to the NFL rule book, if, during the preseason, the score is tied at the end of regulation, the game typically concludes as a tie.

That means teams will not proceed to a traditional overtime period to determine a winner. Why? The rationale behind the lack of overtime in the preseason is to ensure that players avoid the added risk of injuries ahead of the NFL season.

Why isn't there overtime in preseason NFL games?

In 2021, NFL owners approved a rule change to eliminate overtime in the preseason.

This rule change was celebrated by players and people directly involved in the league. The reason is that NFL players regularly risk injuries anytime they step on the Gridiron. So, adding to that risk by playing overtime in a meaningless preseason game wasn't exactly their cup of tea.

The proposal to eliminate overtime in the preseason was put forward by the Competition Committee in 2021, and owners promptly approved it. It took some years for owners to admit to themselves the baselessness of preseason overtime, but they finally got around to it. Please take note it takes at least 24 of 32 votes for a rule change to pass.

Of course, some fans aren't pleased with the no overtime rule in the preseason, as they would love to have a definitive end to a low-stakes football game. However, NFL owners don't joke with their products, and they reduce the risk of injuries to their treasured pieces ahead of a grueling regular season.

The absence of overtime in preseason shows that the league places a premium on player health and the importance of ensuring that these preseason games remain merely exhibitions and nothing else. It takes at least 24 votes to effect a rule change; it's clear that most stakeholders don't see the point of overtime; NFL fans would be just fine without it.

Preseason NFL games on August 12, 2023

Here are the preseason NFL games to look forward to on August 12.

Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.

New York Jets at Carolina Panthers, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams, 9 p.m.

