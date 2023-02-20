After capturing his second Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs overcoming the Philadelphia Eagles, many NFL fans and analysts speculated whether Patrick Mahomes is already a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

The best players in NFL history are enshrined into the Hall of Fame long after their careers have ended, and the powers that be decide whether the player is worthy.

There is little doubt about Patrick Mahomes being a future Hall of Famer, given his current trajectory, but would he make it if he ended his career today?

Is Patrick Mahomes already a Hall of Famer?

Stats to back it up

Since being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs with the 10th overall pick back in 2017, Mahomes has been the best player in football.

Since taking over from Alex Smith as a starter in 2018, he's won two Super Bowls and two MVPs and has made the Pro Bowl every year.

Mahomes has been in a league of his own with the Chiefs, making it to the AFC Championship every single season of his career as a starter.

During his career thus far, Mahomes has thrown for 24,241 yards, tossing 192 touchdowns in that span. He remains one of seven players to ever throw for more than 5,000 yards, too, doing so on two occasions (2018 and 2022).

Some of Mahomes' NFL honors thus far are as follows:

2× Super Bowl champion (LIV, LVII)

2× Super Bowl MVP (LIV, LVII)

2× NFL Most Valuable Player (2018, 2022)

NFL Offensive Player of the Year (2018)

2× First-team All-Pro (2018, 2022)

Second-team All-Pro (2020)

5× Pro Bowl (2018–2022)

2× NFL passing touchdowns leader (2018, 2022)

NFL passing yards leader (2022)

Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year (2020)

Bert Bell Award (2018)

Also listed are some NFL records the Chiefs quarterback holds:

Consecutive 300-plus passing yard games: 8 (tied)

Consecutive double-digit deficits overcome, including playoffs: 6

Fastest to 10,000 career passing yards: 34 games

Fastest to 15,000 career passing yards: 49 games

Fastest to 20,000 career passing yards: 67 games

Fastest to 100 career touchdowns: 40 games

Career quarterback rating (minimum 1,500 attempts): 105.7

Career passing yards per game (minimum 1,500 attempts): 303.0

Passing yards in a player's first 50 games: 15,348

Passing touchdowns in a player's first 50 games: 125

Passing touchdowns in a postseason: 11 (tied)

Total touchdowns (passing and rushing) in a postseason: 12

Total yards (passing and rushing) in a season: 5,608 (2022)

Elevating weapons

Some say Mahomes has had help throughout his career with the weapons on offer, but you could flip the argument and say he's elevated the talent around him.

All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce may go down as the best tight end ever to play in the NFL, and that's mostly down to Patrick Mahomes.

Kelce had never had an 8+ receiving touchdown season before Mahomes took over as the starter; since then, he's had four.

Tyreek Hill's talent was also amplified by Mahomes' monster arm, as he had 1,200+ receiving yards in every campaign the tandem played together.

Mahomes also led the Chiefs to Super Bowl victory in 2022 with a wide receiver corps of players who were not seen as good enough by other teams to retain, namely Kadarius Toney, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

The fact that Mahomes has been able to elevate these players so much means he could arguably end his career today and make the HOF, and Kelce may not be too far behind him.

Other QBs in the HOF

If you compare the career résumé Mahomes already has to some quarterbacks in the Hall of Fame, you could argue he would be in if he retired today.

Bob Griese of the Miami Dolphins made it in after winning two Super Bowls, but his stats leave much to be desired. In his 13 NFL seasons, Griese passed for 192 touchdowns, the exact amount Mahomes already has. Griese also only had around 1,000 more yards than Mahomes already has in five seasons.

Another HOF quarterback with much worse stats is Joe Namath. In his career, Namath passed for more interceptions (220) than touchdowns (173). He is in Canton as he played during a pioneering era of football, but based on stats alone, he is lucky to be in.

Mahomes has a legitimate shot at being a Hall of Famer today when you compare him to Griese and Namath.

