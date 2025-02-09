Is Patrick Mahomes playing tonight in 2025 Super Bowl? Chiefs QB's status explored

It's Super Bowl Sunday and the Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, will attempt to become the first team in Super Bowl history to win three straight titles. They will have to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles for the second time in three years to achieve that.

Mahomes suffered an ankle injury early in the season but did not appear to be affected by it in the playoffs. He has thrown two touchdowns in two games and recorded 18 rushes for 57 yards and two rushing TDs.

Let's examine if Mahomes will be the Chiefs' starting quarterback at Caesars Superdome on Sunday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Exploring Patrick Mahomes' availability status for 2025 Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes is not carrying any injury designations for the 2025 Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles, even though he appeared on the injury report this week due to an ankle ailment.

The three-time Super Bowl MVP participated fully in practice throughout the week, suggesting that physical concerns do not hinder him. He is expected to be the starting QB at kickoff, with Carson Wentz as his backup.

Mahomes is already regarded as one of the best QBs in NFL history and he will only strengthen his Hall of Fame credentials if he can lead Kansas City to success on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

The record Patrick Mahomes will break in the Super Bowl on Sunday

The fifth Super Bowl of Patrick Mahomes' career will take place on Sunday, and although he is still short of Tom Brady's 10 Super Bowl appearances, he'll have his sights set on breaking another record.

Mahomes and Harrison Butker will make history by being the first players under 30 years old to participate in five Super Bowls.

The former Texas Tech QB celebrated his 29th birthday in September, while Butker also turned 29 in July.

Expand Tweet

They both played in their first-ever NFL championship game in 2020, when they helped the Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in the 2020 Super Bowl. However, they suffered a setback as they lost to Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9 the following year.

Following consecutive Super Bowl victories over the Eagles and the Niners in 2023 and 2024, the two have been integral members of the Chiefs, aiming to win a third straight Vince Lombardi Trophy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.