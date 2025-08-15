Is Patrick Mahomes playing tonight? Chiefs QB's status explored for preseason game vs Seahawks

Patrick Mahomes is arguably the face of the NFL in 2025. The Kansas City Chiefs star is a two-time MVP, three-time Super Bowl MVP, and a recipient of three Super Bowl rings. His achievements are even more impressive considering that he's not even been in the league for up to a decade.

Ad

Mahomes played in his side's first preseason game of the 2025 campaign. The superstar quarterback made one pass in the matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, and it was caught for a touchdown.

Is Patrick Mahomes playing tonight?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It's unlikely that Patrick Mahomes and his fellow starters will play in tonight's game against the Seattle Seahawks. According to Yahoo Sports, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters that he is unlikely to play his superstar QB in his side's second preseason game.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

During a Wednesday interview, Reid said:

"There’s a good chance he does not (play). There is a chance I sit out a couple of the starters or at least be short with them.

The three-time Super Bowl-winning coach added:

"We want to make sure we get a good look at these young guys, so we will just see how it all rolls going forward.”

Ad

So, it's likely that backup quarterback Gardner Minshew II will start against the Seahawks. Minshew joined the Chiefs after spending the last campaign with the Las Vegas Raiders and is competing for the QB2 spot with Bailey Zappe.

Patrick Mahomes is entering Year 9 in the NFL

Patrick Mahomes is entering his ninth season with the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes has been the team's undisputed starting QB since his second year in the league, and he's not looked back ever since.

Ad

Last season, Mahomes and his teammates were one win away from being the first side to win three consecutive Super Bowl rings. However, they were outplayed by a dominant Philadelphia Eagles side in Super Bowl LIX. That was the second Super Bowl game loss of Mahomes' career.

Next up for Mahomes is tonight's preseason game against the Seahawks, then the preseason finale versus the Chicago Bears. He'll then gear up for the regular season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil.

Mahomes has enjoyed one of the most dominant eight-year spells in NFL history. He'll look to continue the great work in Year 9 as he aims to bring the Vince Lombardi Trophy back to Arrowhead Stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.