Is Patrick Mahomes playing tonight vs Giants in Week 8?

Patrick Mahomes and the 3-4 Kansas City Chiefs will look to silence the negativity in Week 8. The Chiefs will face the 2-5 New York Giants, who have dealt with a lot of negativity in their own right.

The Giants will be shorthanded without Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay. The Chiefs will be without linebacker Anthony Hitchens but are healthy otherwise. The biggest storyline in this game will be Patrick Mahomes and his turnover woes. Mahomes is in a slump after turning the ball over nine times this season. The Chiefs need Mahomes to figure out his problems if they want to contend in the playoffs.

Patrick Mahomes to play in Week 8 vs. Giants

Patrick Mahomes is fully healthy and will have no injuries affecting him against the Giants. The game will be on Monday Night Football, so the Chiefs and Mahomes will have an extra day to plan.

Mahomes has maintained a positive attitude throughout his recent struggles. The 26-year-old has a level of maturity few his age possess. As easy as it would be for Mahomes to become negative, he's motivated to dig his way out of this rut and get back to the level he's played at for the last three years.

Dani Welniak @KCTVDani @PatrickMahomes : "It's been rainbows and flowers and awesome these last few years but when you want to build something substantial and something great you're going to go through parts like this." @KCTV5 .@PatrickMahomes: "It's been rainbows and flowers and awesome these last few years but when you want to build something substantial and something great you're going to go through parts like this." @KCTV5 https://t.co/OqUkKbqr4V

The Giants are a good opponent for Mahomes to get back into sync with his offense. Although their defense isn't star-studded, it competes hard every week.

The Giants are tied for 11th in takeaways per game at 1.3. James Bradberry and Adoree Jackson are veterans who won't give up many easy completions to Tyreke Hill or others on the outside. Travis Kelce could be in for a big game. The Giants' linebackers have disappointed this year and will struggle to cover him.

Time is running out for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to turn their season around

It's hard to believe we're already halfway through the NFL season. The trade deadline is Tuesday, so the Chiefs are running out of time to make a move to bolster their personnel.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX QBs with the most interceptions in the league right now:



- Patrick Mahomes (9)

- Zach Wilson (9)

- Joe Burrow (8)

- Sam Darnold (8)

- Trevor Lawrence (8) QBs with the most interceptions in the league right now:- Patrick Mahomes (9)- Zach Wilson (9)- Joe Burrow (8)- Sam Darnold (8)- Trevor Lawrence (8) https://t.co/Cv3tQsnbdf

Mahomes has struggled so much in part because of the Chiefs defense. Their defense has been at the bottom of major statistical categories all season. The lack of pass rush, takeaways and the number of points they've allowed have put too much pressure on the offense.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Las Vegas Raiders are 5-2 and are the favorites in the AFC West. Mahomes and the Chiefs will get their chance to remind the world why they should be the favorites on Monday.

Edited by Piyush Bisht