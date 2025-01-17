Is Patrick Mahomes playing vs Texans? Chiefs QB's status revealed for NFL Divisional clash 

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is entering the playoffs coming off his lowest yardage output as a starter – only 3,928 in the 2024 season. However, that did not hinder his winning ways, as the defending back-to-back Super Bowl champions went a franchise-best 15-2 despite not scoring at least 30 in all but two of their games and having 11 one-score wins.

But despite the extended period of rest afforded by being the AFC's top seed, he spent training camp hurt. So what happened, and has he improved concerning his health?

Patrick Mahomes' injury update

On Thursday, the Chiefs revealed their final injury report ahead of Saturday's Divisional Round matchup against the Houston Texans. Mahomes, who had sprained his ankle, is off and ready to go. And so too are the following players:

RB Isiah Pacheco (rib)

FB Carson Steele (hip)

WR Nikko Remigio (wrist)

OT DJ Humphries (hamstring)

OT Jawaan Taylor (knee)

DT Chris Jones (calf)

CB Trent McDuffie (knee)

CB Chamarri Conner (shoulder)

Cornerback Jaylen Waston, who fractured his ankle in Week 7 and was forced to miss the rest of the regular season, is listed as questionable. Meanwhile, wide receiver/returner Mecole Hardman (knee) is doubtful to play, with the AFC Championship Game being the likelier target for his return.

For the Texans, six players are off the injury report:

TE Dalton Schultz (shoulder)

G Nick Broecker (hand)

G Shaq Mason (knee)

C Juice Scruggs (ankle)

DE Will Anderson Jr. (hand/elbow)

DE Denico Autry (knee)

The following, meanwhile, are questionable:

RB Joe Mixon (ankle)

WR Robert Woods (hip)

TE TEagan Quitoriano (calf/IR)

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee)

Patrick Mahomes gets candid about dental hygiene

Meanwhile, fans have been wondering about another aspect of Patrick Mahomes: What mouthpiece has he been seen biting and chewing on?

As it turns out, it is Invalisign, which he acknowledged when speaking to Adweek on Thursday:

"As an athlete, I'm always focused on optimizing my performance and health, so when it came time for me to choose how to improve my smile, it was clear that Invisalign aligners were the right choice for me over traditional braces," Mahomes said. "I'm excited to officially join Team Invisalign."

His other endorsements include State Farm, Adidas and Hunts.

Will the Chiefs go on to host the AFC Championship Game or will the Texans shock the NFL world on Saturday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

