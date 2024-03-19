Is Peyton Manning producing Netflix’s Receiver? Everything we know so far

The in-and-off-field lifestyles of five excellent pass catchers from the 2023-24 season, including Super Bowl LVIII, are the subject of "Receiver," Netflix's newest sports series, as revealed on Tuesday. This follows the success of last year's NFL docuseries "Quarterback" on Netflix.

The summer of 2024 will see the premiere of the eight-episode series, which will adhere to the same pattern that propelled "Quarterback" to the top of Netflix's ratings for three weeks in a row after its July 2023 premiere. The same production crew behind NFL Films, Omaha Productions (led by Peyton Manning), and 2PM Productions (headed by Patrick Mahomes) is producing the new series.

Netflix has stated that the entire roster of executive producers includes Patrick Mahomes and Jacquelyn Dahl from 2PM Productions; Peyton Manning and Jamie Horowitz for Omaha Productions; Ross Ketover, Pat Kelleher and Keith Cossrow for NFL Films.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

In an announcement, Manning restated that the series' narrative strength is what keeps fans and Netflix interested in the format.

"We're excited to share the tales of five amazing receivers, each with their own distinct personality, skill set, and drive to be the best, just like we did with 'Quarterback,'" the former NFL quarterback said.

With recent releases including "Quarterback," "Formula 1: Drive To Survive," "NASCAR: Full Speed," "Tour de France: Unchained," "Under Pressure: The U.S. Women's World Cup Team," and more, "Receiver" is now scheduled to join Netflix's sports series lineup.

Sports bodies like Formula 1, NFL, PGA Tour, ATP, WTA, FIFA, WWE and more have partnerships with the highly-rated streaming service.

Expand Tweet

Which NFL pass catchers will feature in the Netflix series 'Receiver'?

"Receiver," a recently announced Netflix series, will follow five notable receivers from the previous season: Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions, Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders, Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings, Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers and George Kittle, a 49ers tight end.

The NFL was first introduced to Netflix last year with "Quarterback," which followed quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, who is now with the Atlanta Falcons, and Marcus Mariota, who is with the Washington Commanders, as they played through the 2022 season. The show also featured Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs path to a Super Bowl LVIII win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Assuming the TV show was filmed during the NFL regular season, Jefferson may have a difficult time since he missed a lot of time with injuries, and the Vikings' season was also ruined by Cousins' Achilles injury, which forced them to turn to backup quarterbacks Nick Mullens and Joshua Dobbs.

Nevertheless, the five players should provide plenty of captivating narratives, so the show promises to be entertaining.