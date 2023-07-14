Is Philip Rivers Mormon? Exploring retired Chargers QB's faith

No, retired Los Angeles Chargers legend Philip Rivers is not a Mormon. The eight-time Pro Bowler is a devout Roman Catholic. Rivers grew up and attended school in a Catholic environment and currently coaches football at St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama.

Philip Rivers has never shied away from his faith, and he frequently credits it for giving him such a long and successful NFL career. Rivers' wife, Tiffany, is also a Roman Catholic.

Fernando Ramirez @RealFRamirez Former #Chargers now Indianapolis Colts QB Philip Rivers gets a little emotional as he is announced as the next head coach of St. Michael Catholic High School once he retires from football. He said he is blessed to be able to go from one childhood dream to the next.

Philip Rivers' Personal Life

Philip Rivers is a staunch Roman Catholic who never misses Sunday Mass. The dedicated family man has been married to his significant other, Tiffany, since 2001, and they share nine children. They are currently expecting another baby.

Rivers is a social conservative, and he is known for going against the norm. The NFL icon endorsed former Pennsylvania senator Rick Santorum during the 2012 Republican Party presidential primaries.

He is a member of an uber-athletic household. His dad, Steve, and younger brother, Stephen, played collegiate American football. During his college career, Stephen played for Louisiana State University (LSU), Vanderbilt University, and Northwestern State University. The football gene runs in the family.

Furthermore, Philip and Tiffany Rivers run Rivers of Hope Foundation, a program he and his wife oversaw from 2010 to 2012 to care for foster children. The Foundation raised over $1,000,000 for the cause through football camps and personal contributions from the Rivers.

These days Philip Rivers is entirely focused on his job as the head coach of the St. Michael Catholic Cardinals, a team very close to his heart.

ًBoltUpYo @BoltUpYo Philip Rivers announces his wife is pregnant with baby #10. He can now field an entire offense with him at QB.



Legend.

Is Philip Rivers a Hall of Famer?

Not yet, but he'll be in due time. Rivers was a top-five QB for most of the 2000s and made his mark in the NFL. The Chargers legend was the 2013 NFL Comeback Player of the Year. He made eight Pro Bowls, was the 2010 NFL passing yards leader, the 2008 NFL passing touchdowns co-leader, and the 2008 NFL passer rating leader. He is a San Diego Chargers 50th Anniversary Team member and was the league's completion percentage leader in 2013.

Furthermore, Rivers is sixth all-time in career passing yards with 63,440 and passing touchdowns 421. The five players ahead of him in both categories are first-ballot Hall of Famers, and Rivers case shouldn't be dissimilar. Of course, he's the only one on both lists that lacks a Super Bowl win, but that shouldn't keep him out of Canton. The ACC legend deserves it just as much as your favorite QB.

