Is Former Los Angeles Chargers QB Philip Rivers still playing football?

Philip Rivers has had one of the longest NFL careers, mostly playing for the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers. In his 17-year NFL career, he has the sixth-most passing yards (63,440). Philip Rivers played his last season in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts in 2020.

Rivers started his NFL career in 2004 with the San Diego Chargers. He was selected in the first round as the No. 4 overall pick in the draft. In 2006, he took over the starting job at the Chargers, never missing a single game since.

He played with the Chargers for 16 years, leading the side to the postseason six times and also led the Colts to the postseason in 2020. He never made it to any of the Super Bowls but made it all the way to the 2007 AFC Championship.

Where is Philip Rivers now?

Indianapolis Colts v Las Vegas Raiders

After retiring from the league in 2020, Philip Rivers was selected as the head coach of St. Michael Catholic in Fairhope, Alabama. Rivers' father was also a high school football coach for 25 years in Alabama.

Rivers and his family moved to Fairhope after his NFL retirement and are leading a peaceful life away from the limelight. Even after his retirement, the former quarterback was ready to play for the Colts in the 2021-22 season if they couldn't find a starting quarterback. But the Colts found Rivers' replacement in Carson Wentz.

Rivers has a good relationship with Colts head coach Frank Reich, saying that he's there to help if they need him.

During the 2022 offseason, the Colts were looking for a new starting QB. Rivers felt he might get a call from the team, but was later excited to find out that Matt Ryan will be starting for them.

“I kind of perked up just a little and thought, ‘What if? What if they called?' But it didn’t come to that, and they made a great trade in getting Matt Ryan. I’m excited about Matt being there.”

Rivers ended his career with 63,440 passing yards and 421 touchdowns. In each of his last eight seasons, he threw for 4,000+ yards and 20+ touchdowns. In 2010, he threw for a career-high 4,710 passing yards with 30 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

In his last season with the Colts, Philip Rivers threw for 4,169 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also led the Colts to the playoffs with an 11-5 record.

