Is Puka Nacua playing tonight vs the 49ers? Rams WR's status revealed for Week 5 TNF

By Habib Timileyin
Published Oct 02, 2025 14:09 GMT
Is Puka Nacua playing tonight vs the 49ers? Rams WR's status revealed for Week 5 TNF - Source: Getty

LA Rams star receiver Puka Nacua had to go to the locker room to have X-rays done on his left thumb after taking a hit early in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4.

The third-year receiver explained he was tackled during a running play and needed to ensure that nothing was fractured. He went back to the game after receiving medical clearance.

With the Rams playing in a short week this week, let's find out below if Nacua will be in the team's lineup for its Week 5 game against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday.

Will Puka Nacua play on TNF vs. the San Francisco 49ers?

Puka Nacua didn't appear on the LA Rams injury report for this week. He is in line to start and play his regular number of snaps against the 49ers in primetime on Thursday night.

After four games this season, Nacua has caught 42 passes on 50 targets and played more than 75% of the Rams' offensive snaps. He leads all NFL wide receivers with 50 targets, 42 catches and 503 receiving yards in the first four weeks of the season.

Heading into the Week 5 game against divisional rivals, Nacua has his eyes set on becoming one of the fastest players in NFL history to reach 3000 receiving yards. On Thursday night, he will only need 21 receiving yards to tie Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings for the second-fewest games (33) needed to achieve the 3000 receiving yards milestone.

In addition, the 24-year-old wideout would overtake Cooper Kupp as the receiver with the most catches in the first five games of an NFL season if he tallies at least eight receptions against the Niners. Kupp's record was created in the 2022 season when he recorded 49 receptions in the first five weeks of the campaign.

How to watch Rams vs. 49ers Week 5 TNF game?

The NFL schedule for Week 5 will begin on Thursday night with a primetime matchup between the LA Rams and the San Francisco 49ers.

The Rams will be looking to build on their early success following a thrilling victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4. They enter the game with a 3-1 record and will look to defeat a 49ers team that will be playing without several important offensive players.

The Rams vs. 49ers game will not be broadcast on a national TV station, just like other Thursday Night Football games. However, it will be made available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Below are all the details you need to watch the Thursday Night Football game:

Date and Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 2

Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Edited by R. Elahi
