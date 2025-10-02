Is Puka Nacua playing tonight vs the 49ers? Rams WR's status revealed for Week 5 TNF

LA Rams star receiver Puka Nacua had to go to the locker room to have X-rays done on his left thumb after taking a hit early in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4.The third-year receiver explained he was tackled during a running play and needed to ensure that nothing was fractured. He went back to the game after receiving medical clearance.With the Rams playing in a short week this week, let's find out below if Nacua will be in the team's lineup for its Week 5 game against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday.Will Puka Nacua play on TNF vs. the San Francisco 49ers?Puka Nacua didn't appear on the LA Rams injury report for this week. He is in line to start and play his regular number of snaps against the 49ers in primetime on Thursday night.After four games this season, Nacua has caught 42 passes on 50 targets and played more than 75% of the Rams' offensive snaps. He leads all NFL wide receivers with 50 targets, 42 catches and 503 receiving yards in the first four weeks of the season.Heading into the Week 5 game against divisional rivals, Nacua has his eyes set on becoming one of the fastest players in NFL history to reach 3000 receiving yards. On Thursday night, he will only need 21 receiving yards to tie Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings for the second-fewest games (33) needed to achieve the 3000 receiving yards milestone.In addition, the 24-year-old wideout would overtake Cooper Kupp as the receiver with the most catches in the first five games of an NFL season if he tallies at least eight receptions against the Niners. Kupp's record was created in the 2022 season when he recorded 49 receptions in the first five weeks of the campaign.How to watch Rams vs. 49ers Week 5 TNF game?The NFL schedule for Week 5 will begin on Thursday night with a primetime matchup between the LA Rams and the San Francisco 49ers.The Rams will be looking to build on their early success following a thrilling victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4. They enter the game with a 3-1 record and will look to defeat a 49ers team that will be playing without several important offensive players.The Rams vs. 49ers game will not be broadcast on a national TV station, just like other Thursday Night Football games. However, it will be made available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET.Below are all the details you need to watch the Thursday Night Football game:Date and Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 2Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CaliforniaLive Streaming: Amazon Prime VideoAnnouncers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)