Is Rashaad Penny playing tonight vs. WFT?

Tonight, when the Seattle Seahawks face the Washington Football Team on Monday Night Football, they will be without several players, including backup running back Rashaad Penny. As a matter of fact, the Seahawks will be without a bevy of running backs on their roster.

Chris Carson, the incumbent starting running back coming into the season, was only able to play four games this season because of a season-ending neck injury. This leaves only two healthy running backs available for the Seahawks vs. WFT game.

Rashaad Penny out for Monday Night Football vs. WFT

In last week's game against the Arizona Cardinals, Rashaad Penny got the nod as the starter for the first time in his career. Unfortunately, he injured his hamstring on his very first carry and was unable to play.

Penny is out for tonight's matchup against the WFT because he is still trying to recover from the ailing hamstring injury he suffered the week before. In his stead, the Seahawks will be forced to look to either running back Alex Collins or Deejay Dallas to literally carry the load.

Penny has been placed on Injured Reserve for the second time this season with the injury to his hamstring. Back in September, the Seahawks placed Penny on Injured Reserve with a calf strain.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has said that Josh Johnson, a running back on the practice squad out of Louisiana-Monroe, could possibly be promoted to the active roster before the start of the game.

Rashaad Penny's injury-plagued career

Rashaad Penny was the Seahawks' first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was selected to be the running back of the future for a franchise that had had success at the position over the previous 15 years with Marshawn Lynch and Shaun Alexander before him.

Penny was a great college football player at San Diego State University. During the 2017 season (in college), Penny rushed for 2,248 rushing yards (which led the nation) and 23 touchdowns. He finished fifth in the Heisman vote that year.

After a somewhat promising rookie season with the Seahawks, Penny suffered a torn ACL injury in Week 14 of his second season. The injury kept him out of the following 2020 season as well.

It seems as if the writing may be on the wall for the relationship between Rashaad Penny and the Seattle Seahawks.

