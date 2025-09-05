Is Rashee Rice playing tonight? Chiefs WR's status revealed for Week 1 clash vs. Chargers

Rashee Rice will not play for the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday when they face the LA Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The wide receiver's role in a car accident in March 2024 resulted in a six-game suspension.Rice also faces 30 days in jail and five years of probation after entering a guilty plea to two third-degree felonies in July. He can choose when to spend that time behind bars, but it has to be during the five-year probationary period.The wideout pleaded guilty to two charges: an accident resulting in serious bodily injury and racing on a highway that caused bodily injury. He drove at nearly 119 mph in his Lamborghini Urus SUV before losing control and causing an accident involving six vehicles.Rice claimed to have changed since the incident at Chiefs training camp in August.“All I can focus on is what I can control right now, and that’s me doing what I do,” Rice said in a presser.Despite Rice unavailable on Friday, Kansas City still has good options at wide receiver: Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, Juju Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton and Jason Brownlee.Which games will Rashee Rice miss?The game against the LA Chargers on Friday will be the first of six games Rashee Rice will miss to start the season. He'll be suspended until Week 6.Week 2: At home versus the Philadelphia EaglesWeek 3: On the road against the New York Giants on Sunday Night FootballWeek 4: At home versus the Baltimore RavensWeek 5: On the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night FootballWeek 6: At home versus the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night FootballRice will be able to play again when the Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7. The game is scheduled for Oct. 19 at Arrowhead Stadium.This will be the second consecutive season Rice will miss significant time. He only managed 288 yards and two touchdowns last season due to a serious knee injury he sustained in Week 4.Rice is expected to be a key offensive member of Kansas City when he returns. He had an outstanding rookie season in 2023, recording 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns.