Is RedZone part of the NFL+ premium subscription? All new features explored

On Thursday, the NFL announced that its streaming service, NFL+, will be getting a price hike and a slight revamp for the upcoming 2023 season. The league revealed that it will be raising the price for a standard subscription from $4.99 per month to $6.99 per month.

However, it will continue to allow subscribers to watch live local and primetime regular season and playoff games on a phone or tablet.

Interestingly, fans can now also watch content from NFL RedZone as part of the NFL+ premium subscription. The new feature will be available across all devices, and not limited to mobile devices like the live games.

What is the cost of NFL+ premium?

NFL+ premium is now priced at $14.99 per month and $99.99 for a year. With the subscription, fans can watch everything on NFL Plus, including the hit show, NFL RedZone.

The premium package also features full and condensed replays of every game.

Why is NFL RedZone popular?

NFL RedZone has become a fan-favorite among the football community. The ad-free show features popular host Scott Hanson breaking down the key statistics while closely analyzing players and teams across the league.

Fans seem to enjoy the program because it showcases every touchdown from every NFL game. The show also has a fantasy football theme to it as well.

When does the 2023 NFL regular season start?

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

The 2023 NFL regular season will commence on Thursday, September 7. Reigning Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Detroit Lions in the opening game of the campaign.

Each of the 32 teams will play 17 games in the season, featuring 272 matchups in total. The regular season will run till January 7, 2024, before the playoffs begin.

The 58th Super Bowl is scheduled to be played at the Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11, 2024.