Is former Seattle Seahawks LCB Richard Sherman still playing football?

Richard Sherman was undoubtedly among the best cornerbacks in the league and was the main reason behind the Seattle Seahawks' success in the 2013 and 2014 seasons. After playing 11 seasons in the NFL, Richard Sherman has a new job. Does this mean he has retired from the NFL?

In his entire NFL career, Sherman had a lot of achievements to be proud of. The Super Bowl XLVIII winner is a three-time First-team All-Pro, two-time Second-team All-Pro, and five-time Pro Bowl champion. In his rookie season, he made it to the PFWA All-Rookie Team and, in 2013, was the NFL interception leader.

Having achieved so much in football, Sherman is entering a new chapter in his life, and he is pretty excited about it.

Where is Richard Sherman now?

San Francisco 49ers v Houston Texans

Richard Sherman hasn't called it quits from the NFL and is currently a free agent. Although he might not have a team to play for this season, he has a lucrative job offer from Amazon Prime to serve as a studio host for Thursday Night Football.

He won't be competing on the field but is covering angles from the league while giving an unbiased review to the viewers. Sherman is still practicing his football and is trying to stay in shape, and he is considering returning to the league after Week 17 when the TNF ends.

Sherman has said that if someone wants him on the team by late December, he will be ready to offer help. But, as of now, he is focusing on his job with Amazon, and he thinks it is an excellent opportunity that shouldn't go to waste.

In his decade-long career, Richard Sherman has featured in three Super Bowl games so far. He led the Seattle Seahawks to two consecutive Super Bowls in 2014 and 2015.

The Seahawks won the Super Bowl in 2014 by brutally defeating the Denver Broncos 43-8. In 2015, Brady's Patriots defeated the Seahawks in a Super Bowl game. Sherman was a part of the 49ers team when they played in the Super Bowl in 2020.

