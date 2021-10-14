Is Rob Gronkowski playing tonight vs. the Eagles in Week 6?

When Rob Gronkowski arrived in Tampa, most may have assumed that he would be more of an afterthought in the offense. With the likes of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, the Buccaneers were never short on offensive talent.

They even settled at the tight end position before Gronkowski’s arrival with veteran Cameron Brate and the younger but uber-talented O.J. Howard. However, Gronkowski has seen a resurgence under the Florida sun as he currently has 184 yards receiving, with four touchdowns in only three games.

Since he missed the last two games with a severe rib injury, Bucs fans want to know if Rob Gronkowski will be able to play tonight against the Philadelphia Eagles?

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report 🚨 Sources: #Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski is OUT for Thursday night’s game with the #Eagles . I’m told Gronk has made “steady progress” since suffering cracked/broken ribs and a punctured lung Week 3 — but isn’t quite there yet. 🚨 Sources: #Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski is OUT for Thursday night’s game with the #Eagles. I’m told Gronk has made “steady progress” since suffering cracked/broken ribs and a punctured lung Week 3 — but isn’t quite there yet.

Will Rob Gronkowski play tonight against the Philadelphia Eagles?

According to ESPN analyst Jordan Schultz, Gronkowski is out tonight vs. the Eagles. Due to the severity of the injury to his ribs along with a punctured lung, suffered at the same time as the rib injury, Gronkowski will now look to try and be ready for the Buccaneers' next game on October 24 against the Chicago Bears.

Can the Buccaneers offense continue to run smoothly without Gronk?

So far in the 2021-2022 NFL season, Gronkowski has become a safety valve

for Tom Brady when all other options were covered. This is perhaps due to having an on-field rapport with Gronk from their time in New England.

With the Patriots, Brady and Gronkowski were unstoppable in the regular season as well as in the playoffs and Super Bowls.

There is a silver lining for the Buccaneers in the fact that Gronk has missed the previous two games. The first was the homecoming game for Brady vs. the Patriots, and the Buccaneers were able to pull out a narrow 19-17 victory.

The second game without Gronk was this past Sunday, when the Buccaneers defeated the Dolphins 45-17 and Brady tossed five touchdowns.

Of course, the Philadelphia Eagles present an entirely different problem than the Miami Dolphins. The Eagles’ front four is dangerous, led by former All-Pro defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and up-and-coming star Javon Hargrave, who plays at the other defensive tackle position.

These two will present a major problem as they are able to collapse the pocket from the A-gaps, which brings immediate pressure to the backfield.

Also Read

The hope is that the Buccaneers can keep the ship afloat as Gronkowski continues to heal and get ready for the second quarter of the NFL season.

Edited by Henno van Deventer