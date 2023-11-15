Is Russell Wilson finally showing flashes of his old self?

Russell Wilson rolled back the years in his fourth-down touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton against the Buffalo Bills.

Wilson has become known for his ability to improvise and keep a dead play alive, and that was on display as he put a perfect ball into the corner of the endzone. The Broncos have won three straight games and are not dead yet.

Wilson went 24/29, 193 yards, and two touchdown passes alongside a game-winning drive. A showing like this has been a rarity since the Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson. This is the third straight game the Broncos QB has not thrown an interception. He has had seven touchdown passes in the last three wins.

If you look at the stats sheet, 18 touchdowns to four interceptions is a very good return, as several elite quarterbacks this year have been very turnover-heavy. There have been several chances to step up and win games in Wilson's Broncos career, but he has come up short on pretty much every occasion.

However, the current Broncos team has a shot at playoff football after the Bills win. Denver is only one win off the AFC's seven seed, the Houston Texans, who the Broncos play in early December. Considering how strong the AFC North is this year, it's possible that the division could snatch four of the seven AFC playoff spots.

If Wilson and Denver can beat the Chargers twice down the stretch and get the tie-breaker, they could leapfrog Los Angeles. The Raiders look a bit revived under new leadership.

With the Broncos and Raiders playing in week 18, it may decide everything. It's probably out of reach to suggest that the Chiefs can be caught, as Kansas City are the AFC's top seed.

Keep an eye on Russell Wilson, though, as the Broncos season is not over.

Russell Wilson may save himself from being cut from the Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson

It seems crazy to suggest trading or cutting a quarterback whom you traded three players and four draft picks to sign.

That's potentially the biggest trade offload in NFL history, as both Seattle and Denver has changed. However, the though of moving on from the ex-Seahawks quarterback made waves recently.

Perhaps Wilson's showings in the last few weeks have removed that eventuality, as the heavy penalty to cut may be avoided. The new Broncos ownership will be paying 19% of their total salary to Russell Wilson in 2025 and 2026. It's under 10% now, but the financial hit will come into effect very soon.

Interesting times beckon the Denver Broncos.