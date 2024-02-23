Is Russell Wilson a free agent? Exploring best landing spot for Broncos QB

Russell Wilson undoubtedly faces an uncertain future; but he remains contracted to the Denver Broncos until he is released in the summer.

"But why not cut him now, as the Pittsburgh Steelers did to Mitch Trubisky?" some may ask. As it turns out, doing so will have massive implications on the team's cap space, according to Spotrac's Michael Ginnitti.

If they decide to release the former Seattle Seahawk immediately, all that happens is a $39-million cash payment representing his guaranteed 2024 salary and a dead cap hit of $85 million - the largest in league history. If, before March 17, they designate him a post-June 1 release, then that dead cap hit gets split into $53 million in 2024 and $32 million in 2025, in addition to his 2024 salary cap hit of $35.4 million.

Nevertheless, all signs point towards Wilson needing a new employer. But which team is the best fit?

Exploring Russell Wilson's best options for 2024

Recent rumors have gravitated towards Russell Wilson joining the Pittsburgh Steelers to form a potentially elite tandem with head coach Mike Tomlin. This does not seem like a bad fit at first glance - general manager Omar Khan has been badly wanting a top-notch quarterback ever since Ben Roethlisberger's retirement, and his fellow executives have been torn between backing one of Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph.

At the same time, however, many of Pickett's offensive teammates - running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, wide receiver George Pickens, tight ends Pat Freiermuth and Connor Heyward, as well as tackles Dan Moore Jr. and Broderick Jones, were drafted in 2021 or later. Seeking a veteran could disrupt the continuity that this ongoing youth movement provides.

There has also been interest from the Chicago Bears, who are also looking to move on from Justin Fields. There is also a bit of history within the team, as current offensive coordinator Shane Waldron was personally handpicked by Wilson in 2021 to serve in that role.

However, the best fit for the former Super Bowl champion may be the Minnesota Vikings. Kirk Cousins is unlikely to receive his long-sought fully-guaranteed long-term extension, so a de facto swap is very likely.