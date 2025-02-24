Is Russell Wilson a free agent? Ranking top 3 landing spots for Super Bowl-winning QB

Russell Wilson spent the entirety of the 2024 season attempting to win over Mike Tomlin. Despite getting the head coach into the playoffs, the quarterback hasn't received an extension.

At this point, all signs point toward a split between the Super Bowl 48-winning quarterback and the Pittsburgh Steelers. CBS Sports has arrived at the same conclusion. Unless something surprising happens, Wilson will be looking for a new team for the second time in two years.

Here's a look at which teams those could be.

Top 3 landing spots for Russell Wilson

#3 - New York Jets

Aaron Glenn at his inaugural press conference - Source: Imagn

The New York Jets have decided they will be moving on from Aaron Rodgers. As such, they will need to find his replacement. Russell Wilson has a history of winning with a stiff defense and a tough running game. The Jets have a chance to have both this year.

Of course, going in, the Jets should probably not offer Wilson the keys to the castle like the Denver Broncos did. If they treat him closer to Zach Wilson than they did with Aaron Rodgers, there's a chance for something interesting to materialize for the team this year.

#2 - Cleveland Browns

Kevin Stefanski at Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn

The Cleveland Browns are expected to be without Deshaun Watson for at least part of the 2025 season. As such, they'll need a quarterback for a chunk but perhaps not all of the year. Wilson could be a solid fit as he continues to draw a salary from the Denver Broncos deal from 2022 for one more season.

If Russell Wilson takes a discount, the Browns might have found the perfect way to put fans in seats until Watson returns.

#1 - Las Vegas Raiders

Pete Carroll at Las Vegas Raiders-Press Conference - Source: Imagn

Pete Carroll has won a Super Bowl with Russell Wilson, so why not see if the two can recapture the magic? At this point, Wilson might be looking for a way to accomplish something that salvages the dent made into his legacy over the last several years.

If he can get two winning seasons with Pete Carroll, it would go a long way toward helping erase the time spent with the Denver Broncos and the half-season with Mike Tomlin.

Of course, Russell Wilson would be in a stacked division, but if the AFC West is stacked, other divisions may not be. The Raiders face six teams that were under .500 in 2024 in Las Vegas. The schedule could be worse for Wilson.

