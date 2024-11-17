Is Russell Wilson playing today? Latest on Steeler QB for Week 11 clash vs. Ravens

Russell Wilson is about to get his first taste of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers rivalry when the two teams face off for the first time this season on Sunday.

Since assuming QB1 responsibilities, Wilson has helped improve the Steelers' offense and led the team to three consecutive victories. Check out below to see if he will have the opportunity to build on his recent success when the Steelers play the Ravens on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Exploring Russell Wilson's availability status for Week 11

Russell Wilson will suit up for his fourth game in a row as Pittsburgh Steelers QB1 against the Baltimore Ravens. Barring any pregame injury setbacks, he is expected to be on the field when the game starts at 1:00 p.m. ET since he was not on the injury report during the week.

After being allowed to leave the Denver Broncos, Wilson signed a one-year contract with the Steelers during the summer. However, he missed the first six games due to a calf injury that he first sustained at the start of training camp and that reaggravated just before the regular season began.

Wilson has been outstanding since his comeback in Week 7, with 737 passing yards, six passing touchdowns and only one interception. Additionally, he has either completed 70% of his passes or been involved in three touchdowns in those games.

Since Wilson became the starting quarterback, the Steelers have had a fairly easy run against the New York Jets, New York Giants and Washington Commanders; however, given the stakes, this game against the Ravens may test Wilson more.

That being said, Russell Wilson will be looking to make another significant contribution at Pittsburgh on Sunday since the Ravens have one of the worst pass defenses in the league this season.

Expand Tweet

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday?

The Week 11 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers is not only a matchup between two bitter rivals but also comes with significant implications for both.

Even though the regular season still has many games left, including another matchup between Baltimore (7-3) and Pittsburgh (7-2) next month, this Week 11 game could ultimately be pivotal in the race for the AFC North division.

Play-by-play commentator Ian Eagle and color analyst Charles Davis will call the game from the booth on Sunday when it is televised on CBS. Evan Washburn will be the sideline reporter for the game from Acrisure Stadium.

Game Details:

Date and Time: Sunday, Nov. 17 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

TV: CBS

Announcers, Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (color analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline reporter)

Live streaming: Paramount+, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.