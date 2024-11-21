Is Russell Wilson playing tonight? Latest on Steelers QB ahead of Week 12 TNF clash vs Browns

After a 4-2 start with Justin Fields serving as quarterback, the Pittsburgh Steelers turned to Russell Wilson once he was fully healthy from his strained calf injury.

So far, it's paid dividends as Wilson has been 4-0 as the team's starter since taking over, helping them hold the No. 3 seed in the AFC and first place in the AFC North division.

Wilson has thrown for 200 or more yards in three of the four games he's played in and has passed for 942 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has a rushing touchdown.

Pittsburgh Steelers-Cleveland Browns injury report

Tonight, the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football.

Ahead of tonight's game, there is no reason to believe Russell Wilson won't be playing.

Four players have been ruled out for tonight's game, with two on each team. The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without linebacker Alex Highsmith for a second straight week as he suffered an ankle sprain in Week 10. They will also be without cornerback Cory Trice (hamstring), who is still on injured reserve but is expected to be activated next week.

Like the Steelers, Cleveland will be down two players heading into tonight's game. Tight end Geoff Swaim (concussion) and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (knee) have been ruled out for tonight's game.

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter tonight's game as three-and-a-half point favorites against the Browns

Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season will kick off on Thursday and feature an AFC North battle. This will also be the Pittsburgh Steelers' second divisional game this season.

The Cleveland Browns will have home-field advantage, with the Steelers being just three-and-a-half point favorites. The game will begin at 8:15 p.m. ET and broadcast via Amazon Prime.

Tonight's game features a tale of two different teams. The Steelers (8-2) are at the top of the division and are en route to what seems like a playoff berth very soon. The Browns (2-8), on the other hand, are at the bottom of the division, and their playoff chances are fading more and more by the week.

Despite the teams having different seasons, divisional games are usually played tightly. Who do you think will win tonight's AFC North battle?

