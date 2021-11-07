Is Sam Darnold playing tonight against the Patriots in Week 9?

Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers have had an up-and-down season so far. They began 3-0 and were the talk of the town as their defense was ranked at the top of the league at that time.

But since then, the Panthers have only been able to retrieve one win, giving them an overall record of 4-4.

With a few key injuries to the Panthers team this season, will they have starting quarterback Sam Darnold today when they take on the New England Patriots?

Sam Darnold will play tonight against the Patriots

Sam Darnold is going to play against the New England Patriots today. The young quarterback cleared concussion protocols and overcame a shoulder problem to lead the Panthers into Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Darnold and the Panthers got back to winning ways last week as they outlasted the Atlanta Falcons. The former Jet took some hits and had to manage the pain throughout the game, but he managed to stay calm and help the Panthers get the win.

Darnold participated in warmups as usual at Gilette Stadium this morning, and the Panthers are ready to start him under center.

Darnold takes on an old foe

During Sam Darnold's time as a Jet, the USC alum struggled mightily against Bill Belichick and the Patriots. The Pats blanked the Jets in that infamous Monday night game when Darnold said he saw ghosts in the pocket.

Darnold must show all his grit and mental resolve if the Panthers want to return home from New England with the win. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady is confident in Darnold, despite the quarterback hardly featuring at practice:

"We really didn't get to practice for that game, Sometimes it's mental reps; sometimes it's us just painting the picture on video. If he's out there, I'll feel confident with him out there."

An emphasis on running the ball could protect Darnold if he has any lingering injuries. Furthermore, there is a massive opportunity in front of Darnold and this Panthers team.

The Patriots have won two straight, and they are building momentum. If Darnold and the Panthers can go to New England and come back with a win, their confidence will be sky-high for a possible run at a Wild Card playoff position.

Darnold can silence the doubters and naysayers with a strong performance against his former rivals. The Patriots defense understands and knows the Panthers' quarterback inside out, and they know how to defeat him.

Darnold is 0-3 against Bill Belichick. A defeat could raise more questions over his ability.

Today is the perfect time to notch his first win and reiterate how good he can be. Finally, the Panthers desperately need to breathe some momentum into their season.

Consecutive road wins are the perfect medicine for Matt Rhule's team.

If Darnold plays at his highest level, the Panthers have a legitimate chance to snatch another road victory.

Edited by LeRon Haire