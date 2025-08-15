Is Sam Darnold playing tonight? Seahawks WR's status explored for preseason game vs Chiefs

Sam Darnold has been in the spotlight for the Seattle Seahawks this offseason. The quarterback did not play in Seattle's preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday.

However, fans want to know if Darnold will play in the Seahawks' second preseason contest against the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday.

Is Seahawks QB Sam Darnold playing tonight vs. Chiefs?

Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold - Source: Getty

There is a possibility that Sam Darnold will play in the preseason game against the Chiefs on Friday. The QB is active on the team roster and has been doing the drills at training camp.

Earlier this week, Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald hinted that the QB might get a few reps when the team hosts Kansas City.

“These guys have been working their tails off. It’s hard, talking to the guys on the sideline, it’s hard for them to watch the game and not be a part of it, so, I think they’re excited to go out there.” Macdonald said.

Darnold signed a three-year, $100.5 million contract with the Seahawks this offseason. He had a strong 2024 season with the Minnesota Vikings, posting 4,319 passing yards, 35 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and one rushing TD.

It will be interesting to see if Darnold can replicate similar numbers for the Seahawks in the 2025 season.

How to watch Seahawks vs. Chiefs preseason game live on TV?

The Seahawks vs Chiefs Week 2 preseason game will kick off at 10 p.m. ET on Friday from Lumen Field in Seattle. Here are the channels on which you can watch the contest in Washington:

KING NBC 5 (Seattle)

KAYU FOX 28 (Spokane)

KCYU FOX 41 (Yakima)

KFFX FOX 11 (Tri-Cities)

Fans in Kansas City can catch the game on KSHB 41, where Ari Wolfe will handle the play-by-play commentary and Trent Green will provide the analysis. Kimmi Chex and Matt McMullen will be the sideline reporters.

