Is Sam LaPorta playing tonight vs Rams? Lions TE’s status explored for Wildcard Game

Detroit Lions star tight end Sam LaPorta suffered a knee injury during his team's 30-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18. He was carted off the field and it was a scary sight for the franchise that was preparing for a much-awaited home playoff game.

The Lions will face the Los Angeles Rams tonight in the Wildcard Round and many are curious about LaPorta's availability status. Will the rookie play tonight? Let's explore his status.

Will Sam LaPorta play vs Rams?

As per reports, Sam LaPorta is expected to play tonight against the Rams. He will wear a brace during the game as he is not 100% healthy enough to play but he will give his best against a tough opponent.

In his rookie year, LaPorta has already cemented himself as one of the best tight ends in the league. He hasn't missed a single game this season and has recorded 86 receptions for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns. The duo of LaPorta and Amon-Ra St. Brown has played quite well this season and has made the job easy for the rest of the team.

The Lions enter the playoffs with a record of 12-5 and they will face off their former quarterback Matthew Stafford. This will be Stafford's first game back in Detroit since he was traded to the Rams, and many are excited to see how he plays against the team that drafted him.

Moreover, Jared Goff will get an opportunity to face the team that drafted him and he can make a statement by knocking them out of the playoffs. However, despite playing at home, it will be a challenging task for the Lions. The Rams have won seven of their last eight games and their offense can propel them to a win against any team.

