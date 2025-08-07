Is Saquon Barkley playing today? Eagles RB's status for preseason game vs Bengals explored

Saquon Barkley has been the talk of the town for the Philadelphia Eagles heading into their 2025 preseason games. The Eagles will face the Cincinnati Bengals in their preseason opener on Thursday, but fans are keen to know if Barkley will feature in the game.

Ad

Is Eagles RB Saquon Barkley playing tonight vs. Bengals?

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley - Source: Imagn

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to reports, Saquon Barkley will not play against the Bengals in their preseason opener on Thursday. The Philly superstar running back, along with a few other starters, is expected to sit out the game.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Barkley, who led the Eagles to the Super Bowl title last season, signed a reported two-year, $41.2 million contract extension this offseason.

Barkley recorded 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns on 345 carries, along with 278 yards and two touchdowns on 33 receptions in the 2024 regular season, winning the Offensive Player of the Year award. He also posted 499 yards and five touchdowns on 91 carries in the playoffs.

Although Barkley is active and not on the injury report, the Eagles are seemingly planning to rest him until the regular season begins. The RB has often said that he plans to build on the team's legacy in the coming years.

Ad

Philly will play its second preseason game against the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 16 and its third preseason game against the New York Jets on Aug. 22.

How to watch Eagles vs. Bengals preseason game?

The Eagles vs. Bengals preseason game on Thursday will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. The contest will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Here's a look at the TV channels for the Eagles vs. Bengals preseason game:

Ad

Pennsylvania

WPMT, FOX 43 (Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York)

WOLF, FOX56 (Wilkes-Barre-Scranton-Hazelton)

WWCP FOX 8 (Johnstown-Altoona-State College-DuBois-Bedford)

Ohio

WXIX FOX19 (Cincinnati)

WSYX ABC6 (Columbus)

WKEF ABC22 (Dayton)

WLIO FOX 8.2 (Lima)

Kentucky

WLEX Lex18 (Lexington)

WDRB FOX41 (Louisville)

Hawaii

KHII

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.