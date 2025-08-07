  • home icon
Is Saquon Barkley playing today? Eagles RB's status for preseason game vs Bengals explored

By Arnold
Modified Aug 07, 2025 15:09 GMT
Is Saquon Barkley playing today? Eagles RB's status for preseason game vs Bengals explored - Source: Imagn

Saquon Barkley has been the talk of the town for the Philadelphia Eagles heading into their 2025 preseason games. The Eagles will face the Cincinnati Bengals in their preseason opener on Thursday, but fans are keen to know if Barkley will feature in the game.

Is Eagles RB Saquon Barkley playing tonight vs. Bengals?

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley - Source: Imagn

According to reports, Saquon Barkley will not play against the Bengals in their preseason opener on Thursday. The Philly superstar running back, along with a few other starters, is expected to sit out the game.

Barkley, who led the Eagles to the Super Bowl title last season, signed a reported two-year, $41.2 million contract extension this offseason.

Barkley recorded 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns on 345 carries, along with 278 yards and two touchdowns on 33 receptions in the 2024 regular season, winning the Offensive Player of the Year award. He also posted 499 yards and five touchdowns on 91 carries in the playoffs.

Although Barkley is active and not on the injury report, the Eagles are seemingly planning to rest him until the regular season begins. The RB has often said that he plans to build on the team's legacy in the coming years.

Philly will play its second preseason game against the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 16 and its third preseason game against the New York Jets on Aug. 22.

How to watch Eagles vs. Bengals preseason game?

The Eagles vs. Bengals preseason game on Thursday will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. The contest will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Here's a look at the TV channels for the Eagles vs. Bengals preseason game:

Pennsylvania

  • WPMT, FOX 43 (Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York)
  • WOLF, FOX56 (Wilkes-Barre-Scranton-Hazelton)
  • WWCP FOX 8 (Johnstown-Altoona-State College-DuBois-Bedford)

Ohio

  • WXIX FOX19 (Cincinnati)
  • WSYX ABC6 (Columbus)
  • WKEF ABC22 (Dayton)
  • WLIO FOX 8.2 (Lima)

Kentucky

  • WLEX Lex18 (Lexington)
  • WDRB FOX41 (Louisville)

Hawaii

  • KHII
