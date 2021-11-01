Is Saquon Barkley playing tonight vs. Chiefs in Week 8?

Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants face a daunting task in Week 8 as they travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the reigning AFC champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs haven't been at their best this season and are currently 3-4 for the season, but Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and co. can turn it up anytime. The Giants will need to bring their A-game if they are to leave Kansas City with a win.

The Giants have been hampered this season by injuries to some of their key players on offense. Superstar running back Saquon Barkley, who missed almost all of last season due to injury, was hitting peak form this season before an unfortunate ankle injury in Week 5 sidelined him for the Giants' previous two games.

Will the Giants have Barkley available for their trip to Kansas City?

Saquon Barkley will not play in Week 8 vs. the Chiefs

Barkley's ankle injury, which sidelined him in Weeks 6 and 7, kept him out of practice in the lead-up to the Giants' Monday night game against the Chiefs.

It's a massive blow to the Giants, who already face an injury crisis in their wide receiver room. Kenny Golladay is out with a knee injury, Sterling Shepard, John Ross and Darius Slayton have hamstring issues and are questionable to play on Monday night. Rookie star Kadarius Toney is also out with an ankle injury.

The Giants will rely on Devontae Booker and Elijhaa Penny to carry the ground game against the Chiefs. The duo combined for 75 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7.

What week will Saquon Barkley return?

The New York Giants are hopeful that Saquon Barkley will be available for their Week 9 clash against the Las Vegas Raiders at MetLife Stadium.

The Giants and Chiefs will both want Barkley to be fit for the game against the Raiders. Las Vegas currently sits atop the AFC West standings with a 5-2 record. The Giants will need their star running back if they are to beat the Raiders.

The Chiefs, who play against the Giants on Monday, will be rooting for their Week 8 opponents next Sunday as they look to close the gap on the division leaders.

