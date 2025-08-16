Is Shedeur Sanders playing today? Browns QB's status explored for preseason game vs Eagles

Shedeur Sanders was the star of the show in the Cleveland Browns' first preseason game of 2025. The Colorado Buffaloes product threw for two touchdowns and was instrumental in his side's win over the Carolina Panthers.The Browns will continue their preparations for the upcoming campaign with a matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. With that in mind, let's explore whether Sanders will be playing today.Is Shedeur Sanders playing today?Shedeur Sanders is unlikely to play. The rookie quarterback suffered an oblique injury during training camp this week, and it's unlikely that the Browns will risk him in today's game. So, Sanders will likely be rested, thereby giving fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel a chance to feature significantly versus the Eagles.Sanders is one of the most talked-about rookies in the lead-up to the 2025 season. The 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner was projected to be a first-round pick in this year's draft but dramatically fell to the fifth round.The Browns drafted Sanders with the 144th pick of the draft. However, Sanders wasn't the only quarterback headed to Cleveland. The Browns had picked Gabriel in the third round. Gabriel excelled at the collegiate level, and he won a number of awards in his final season with the Oregon Ducks.Shedeur Sanders remains in starting quarterback mixBoth Sanders and Gabriel are part of a crowded quarterback room in Cleveland. Other signal-callers on the team are veterans Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and new addition Tyler Huntley. So, Cleveland currently has six quarterbacks on their roster.Shedeur Sanders' performance in the first game of the preseason proves that he can cut it in the big leagues. However, it remains to be seen whether that's enough to earn him a spot on the active roster for the 2025 campaign.The Kevin Stefanski-coached Browns have one more preseason game after the Eagles matchup, and that's against the Los Angeles Rams. Sanders will hope to recover sufficiently from his oblique injury and potentially feature in that matchup.