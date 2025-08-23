Is Shedeur Sanders playing today vs Rams? Exploring Browns QB's status ahead of Week 3 preseason game

Shedeur Sanders is currently listed as the fourth-string quarterback on the Cleveland Browns depth chart. The Colorado Buffaloes product is behind Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, according to the ESPN depth chart.The Browns are set to play their last preseason game of 2025 against the Los Angeles Rams. With that in mind, let's see whether Sanders will feature in the game.Is Shedeur Sanders playing today?Yes, Shedeur Sanders will play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Sanders will feature in the third quarter of the matchup.According to USA Today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski unveiled the team's order of operations for the quarterback position. Flacco will start the game, Gabriel will enter the game in the second quarter, and Sanders will close out the rotation.However, there's still no sign of Kenny Pickett in the exhibition games. Pickett suffered a hamstring injury early in training camp, and he won't be rushed back into action ahead of the 2025 campaign.How has Shedeur Sanders performed in the preseason?Shedeur Sanders put up a decent showing in the first game of the preseason. He put up a stat line of 138 passing yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in an impressive win over the Carolina Panthers. Sanders racked up those stats despite playing in just under three quarters. Tyler Huntley closed out the game.The former Colorado Buffaloes star has his work cut out for him in his rookie season. He was initially projected to be a first-round pick in this year's draft, but ultimately dropped to the fifth round. He was eventually selected by the Cleveland Browns as their second QB drafted in 2025 after Oregon product Gabriel.It remains to be seen whether the Browns have four quarterbacks on their 53-player roster for the upcoming campaign. If not, either Sanders or Gabriel might drop down to the practice squad to start the season. That makes today's game against the Rams even more significant.The Browns will start their regular season with a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. They'll look to start the season on a positive note and potentially end their postseason drought.