Is Shedeur Sanders playing tonight? Browns QB's status revealed for preseason opener vs Panthers

Shedeur Sanders' time in the NFL has been well documented. The Colorado Buffaloes product was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of this year's draft. He was projected to go in the first round. Sanders has since participated in rookie camp, OTAs, and, most recently, general training camp.So, with that being said, let's examine Sanders' availability for tonight's preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers.Is Shedeur Sanders playing tonight?Yes, Shedeur Sanders is playing in tonight's game against the Carolina Panthers. According to USA Today, Sanders will make his professional debut for the Kevin Stefanski-coached side.Sanders was given the nod to start due to the injuries to fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel and veteran Kenny Pickett. Stefanski announced that Sanders and new signing Tyler Huntley will feature against the Panthers.Stefanski said:&quot;We will play Shedeur (Sanders) at quarterback. We just signed Snoop Huntley, as you guys saw. We will get Snoop back up to speed quickly. He has been in a couple of different offenses since we last saw him. So, he is doing a great job of working at it. But it’s a great opportunity for all of our young players in that football game.&quot;However, it remains to be seen just how much time Sanders has on the gridiron. When the topic was brought up, Stefanski said:&quot;We are gonna work through that. Again, Shedeur and Snoop would be the QBs playing in this game, and Snoop just got off the plane yesterday, so (we will) catch him up.&quot;How did Shedeur Sanders perform in college?Shedeur Sanders played for the Jackson State Tigers and Colorado Buffaloes in his college football career. He excelled with both sides and led them to success in their respective conferences.Sanders started his college football career playing for his father, Deion Sanders, at Jackson State Tigers. He posted a 23-3 record starring for the SWAC program. Sanders won the 2021 Jerry Rice Award, the 2022 SWAC Offensive Player of the Year Award and the 2022 Deacon Jones Trophy.Next up was a stellar stint with the Buffaloes. Sanders starred for Coach Prime's squad as they went from afterthought to a Top 25 team by the time he departed. He won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year last season.Sanders will now look to ignore the critics and move up the Browns' quarterback depth chart. The journey starts tonight with a showdown against the Panthers.