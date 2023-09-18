Is T.J. Watt playing tonight vs. Browns? Steelers star’s Week 2 status explored

T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. They are coming off an extremely disappointing 30-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in their first game of the season.

Watt played quite well but the rest of the players weren't at their best. On the other hand, the Browns won their first game of the season in a convincing manner.

The game against the Pittsburgh Steelers will be a home game for the Browns and they are a -2.0 point favorite.

Will T.J. Watt play vs. the Browns?

Yes, T.J. Watt is available to play against the Cleveland Browns. The star defensive player will hope to build on the dominating performance that he had in Week 1 and lead his team to a win against their division rivals.

Against the San Francisco 49ers, Watt finished the game with five solo tackles, 3.0 sacks, and one fumble recovery. Getting three sacks in a single game is astonishing for any player, but not many were surprised that Watt was able to do it.

This goes on to show how great of a player he is. Last season, T.J. Watt played only 10 games, and many believe had he stayed healthy, the Steelers could have made the playoffs.

In 10 games last season, he had 27 solo tackles, 12 assists, 5.5 sacks and two interceptions.

Steelers need to win in Week 2

The Pittsburgh Steelers were projected to have a good season this year, and many had set high expectations for their offense. However, everything went wrong for them in Week 1.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett struggled massively against the 49ers' defense, and the offense was able to score just seven points. They need to get better in Week 2 as losing another game could put their playoff hopes in jeopardy.

The Browns offense was dominant against Joe Burrow and the Bengals, and it will be interesting to see how Pickett deals with them. On the other hand, T.J. Watt could make the difference for the Steelers by making life tough for Deshaun Watson.