Is Tank Dell playing today vs. Broncos? Houston WR's status availability for Week 13 explored

Houston Texans rookie Tank Dell is one of the steals of the 2023 NFL draft. The Houston alum has combined well with fellow rookie QB C.J. Stroud, and they've led the rebuilding Texans to a 6-5 start to the season. Many of their wins are down to the undeniable chemistry between Stroud and Dell, and their supporters will be hoping that this will be a partnership that'll last for over a decade.

According to numerous reports, Tank Dell will be playing today against the Denver Broncos in Week 13 of the NFL season. Dell appears to have shaken off a calf injury and he should line up against Russell Wilson and company.

What happened to Tank Dell?

Tank Dell entered the week with a calf injury serious enough for him to miss some training sessions and he was subsequently deemed questionable for Sunday Night Football.

Dell likely sustained the injury in his team's close Week 12 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He had an average game by his standards and still amassed five receptions, 50 receiving yards and a touchdown in the defeat.

According to Houston's injury report, Tank Dell was absent from the team's Wednesday practice due to a calf injury. At that time, Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans had a limited amount of information regarding Dell's status when he spoke on the matter during Wednesday's press conference. It now seems that Dell will be playing after all.

How has Tank Dell performed this season?

The Houston Texans selected Dell in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft. Upon getting drafted, Houston fans could have been forgiven for thinking their team was drafting based on potential rather than current ability.

However, Dell has proved all naysayers wrong with his maturity at the biggest stage. The Houston alum has amassed an impressive stat line of 47 receptions, 709 receiving yards, and 7 touchdowns.

Alongside Nico Collins and Noah Brown, the Texans have one of the most fearsome receiving trios in the NFL. The receiving room is perfect for rookie QB Stroud, as the number two overall pick has solid options from WR1 to WR3.

The Texans are outside bets to make the postseason and entering Week 13, it's clear that they've undergone a successful rebuild. It's just up to C.J. Stroud and company to take the franchise as far as they can and it all begins with their Sunday Night rodeo against Sean Payton's Denver Broncos.