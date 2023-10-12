Is Taylor Swift coming to Travis Kelce's Chiefs game vs Broncos? All you need to know about pop star's presence for TNF

Taylor Swift was in attendance for two straight weeks to see the Kansas City Chiefs play. First, she attended the game between the Chiefs and the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium, and then she attended the game between the Chiefs and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Since Swift began to support the Chiefs, Travis Kelce and the team have been unbeaten. However, she was unable to attend last week's game against the Minnesota Vikings, leaving many fans skeptical about her attendance at Thursday Night Football in Kansas City this week.

Is Taylor Swift coming to watch the Chiefs play the Denver Broncos tonight? Let's take a look.

Will Taylor Swift be in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium?

According to multiple reports, Taylor Swift is traveling to Kansas City and will attend tonight's Kansas City Chiefs game. Additionally, Kelce, who was questionable for the game, is likely to play.

The NFL appreciates the support from Swift's fans and has done everything possible to promote Swift and Travis Kelce. While the pop star is not officially in a relationship with the Chiefs tight end, things are certainly going the way the two would have wanted.

They are keeping things private, and everyone should respect their privacy. As for the Chiefs, this is another great opportunity for them to extend their 15-game winning streak against the Broncos.

Amazon Prime share coverage details around Taylor Swift

Many football fans were irritated by the NFL's excessive coverage of Taylor Swift, as the league was not focusing on football nearly as much. Tonight, however, that will not be the case.

According to reports, Amazon Prime will likely show Swift in moderation, as they wish to maintain the primary focus on the field. The league appreciates the number of new fans that Taylor Swift has brought with her, but in the future, they want to keep the football fans happy as well.

