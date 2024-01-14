Is Taylor Swift going to Travis Kelce's Chiefs game today? Singer's status for Wild Card clash vs Dolphins

Pop icon Taylor Swift has made it a habit to attend Kansas City Chiefs games ever since she began dating tight end Travis Kelce. The 12-time Grammy Award winner has attended nine Chiefs games this season since first popping up at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 3.

Kansas City eventually clinched the AFC West title and will now face the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round. However, fans have been curious to learn whether Swift will be in attendance to support Kelce and the Chiefs in the postseason.

Is Taylor Swift attending Chiefs vs Dolphins Wild Card game today?

Taylor Swift will be in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium when the Chiefs host the Miami Dolphins. The singer was seen entering the stadium wearing a red Travis Kelce's Chiefs themed jacket for the wild card game, making her playoff debut.

As per reports, temperatures are expected to drop down to -5°C with -27°C wind chill when the second half of the game begins.

Notably, Taylor Swift has attended five of the last six Kansas City games. Furthermore, the Chiefs are 6-3 when the music sensation observes their games from the stands.

Swift last attended the Chiefs-Bengals game in Week 17. However, she missed Kansas City's regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers due to her work schedule.

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins? Live stream details for the AFC wild-card round game

The Kansas City Chiefs will lock horns with the Miami Dolphins in the AFC wild-card round matchup on Saturday, Jan. 13. The game will not air on national broadcast. However, fans in Kansas City can catch the game on KSHB, while those in Miami can watch the matchup on WTVJ.

Fans can also live stream the Chiefs-Dolphins playoff contest on Peacock:

Game : Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins

: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins Stadium : Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Date : Saturday, Jan. 13

: Saturday, Jan. 13 Start Time : 8:00 p.m. ET

: 8:00 p.m. ET TV Channel : KSHB (for locals in Kansas City) and WTVJ (for locals in Miami)

: KSHB (for locals in Kansas City) and WTVJ (for locals in Miami) Streaming: Peacock