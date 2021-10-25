Is Taysom Hill playing tonight against Seahawks in Week 7?

Taysom Hill has become a staple of the New Orleans Saints offense. Since the days of playing as a jack-of-all trades with now retired quarterback Drew Brees, Hill brings an element of surprise that defenses can't quite prepare for.

With the recent struggles of Jameis Winston at quarterback, Hill's importance to the team may now be at an all-time high.

The Saints are 3-2 and looking up at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who sit at the top of the NFC South division at 6-1.

The Saints' do-it-all gadget man has missed time after taking a massive shot from a Washington defender in their Week 5 game.

With the injury to Hill, will he suit up for Monday Night Football vs. the Seattle Seahawks?

Taysom Hill will not play against the Seahawks

Taysom Hill is not going to play against the Seattle Seahawks in tonight's Monday Night Football game.

The hit against the Washington Football Team in Week 5 left Hill battling a nasty concussion, and he has spent several weeks on the sidelines because of it.

The severity of the hit was evident for all to see. The Saints immediately carted Hill off the field and he was whisked into concussion protocol.

Sean Payton has consulted with his team's medical staff, and Hill is unavailable as the Saints return from their bye week. It is a significant blow for a 3-2 team trying to solve its quarterback problem.

Hill is in the offensive formation over 30% of the time. His versatility and unique skill set make him an almost irreplaceable chess piece for Sean Payton.

Hill has entered games in the past in the Wildcat formation as a blocking tight end, and even as a pass-catcher. Coach Payton is one of the most creative play-callers in the business and Hill's absence forces the Saints to become more predictable.

As seen in the clip above, Hill has skills that Jameis Winston doesn't. The unpredictability can keep opposing defenses off balance. Furthermore, the weather in Seattle is forecast for a wet evening.

The Pacific-Northwest is infamous for its wet weather and the conditions will make it much harder to throw the ball constantly down the field.

The Saints are looking to right the ship on Monday night and with the Seahawks playing without quarterback Russell Wilson, they should have a prime opportunity to do so, even without the presence of Hill.

