Is Tee Higgins playing tonight? Bengals WR’s status explored for Week 11 TNF Game

Earlier in November, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins suffered a hamstring injury in practice. He was ruled out of the Week 10 game against the Houston Texans, which his team eventually lost.

Higgins is critical to the Bengals' success and without him, the opposition can put pressure on Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Burrow, and Tyler Boyd. The reigning AFC North champions will face the Baltimore Ravens tonight in what is a must-win game for them.

Is Tee Higgins playing in Week 11 vs Ravens?

As per the latest reports, Tee Higgins will not play tonight against the Ravens on Thursday Night Football. This is a big blow for the Cincinnati Bengals, whose playoff hopes will take a big hit if they lose again.

Heading into Week 11, they are 5-4, and a tough set of fixtures ahead. Although Joe Burrow has started playing quite well, it will be tough for the Bengals to defeat the Ravens.

Lamar Jackson and co. are currently leading the division and would like to further strengthen their position by winning against an injury-depleted team. Apart from Tee Higgins, Sam Hubbard and Andrei Iosivas are also ruled out from the game.

Higgins has played seven games so far this season. In those games, he has 27 receptions for 328 yards while scoring two touchdowns.

Ja'Marr Chase needs to have a big game against the Ravens

With Higgins out, all the pressure will be on Ja'Marr Chase. Despite not being 10% healthy due to a back injury, the former LSU star needs to be at his best tonight against a great defense.

As usual, Chase has been exceptional for the Bengals. In nine games this season, he has 69 receptions for 821 yards and five touchdowns. He will undoubtedly be the go-to guy for Burrow tonight and whether or not the Ravens will stop him remains to be seen.

Last week against the Texans, Chase finished with five receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown on six targets.

Cincinnati Bengals WR Depth Chart:

Ja'Marr Chase Tee Higgins Tyler Boyd Trenton Irwin Andrei Iosivas