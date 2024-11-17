  • home icon
Is Tee Higgins playing tonight? Bengals WR's status revealed for SNF Week 11 showdown vs. Chargers

By Arnold
Modified Nov 17, 2024 17:38 GMT
Tee Higgins has struggled with injuries this season. The Cincinnati Bengals wideout is nursing a quadriceps injury and fans want to know whether he will play against the LA Chargers in Week 11 on Sunday.

Is Bengals WR Tee Higgins playing tonight vs. Chargers?

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins - Source: Getty
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins - Source: Getty

Tee Higgins is expected to play against the Chargers on Sunday. Earlier this week, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said that the receiver should be ready to make his return in Week 11.

Higgins was a limited participant in practice throughout the week. He spoke to ESPN on Friday about potentially returning to action for the Bengals.

"I'm very excited [to] get back out there with the guys," Higgins said. "Just sitting there watching, I hate it, you know what I'm saying? Not being able to contribute to help get a win, it sucks. So I'm very excited to go out there and fight.
"Anything you saw in practice with him doing rehab, doing individual stuff was all stuff we had coordinated all week to make sure that he was in a great spot. And right now, we're in a great spot."

Higgins suffered his quadriceps injury in practice on Oct. 25, just a few days before the Bengals' Week 8 defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles. He missed Cincinnati's Week 9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders and the Week 10 loss against the Baltimore Ravens.

Higgins previously missed two games at the start of the season due to a hamstring injury. He made his season debut against the Washington Commanders in Week 3.

How has Bengals WR Tee Higgins performed this season?

Due to his injuries, Higgins has not had a regular run of games. The Bengals star has made five appearances for the team this season, recording 341 yards and three touchdowns on 29 receptions.

Here's a look at the TV schedule and live stream details for the Bengals vs. Chargers Week 11 contest, where you can catch Higgins in action:

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024
  • Time: 8:20 p.m. EST
  • TV channels: NBC
  • Live stream: Peacock
  • Venue: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles

