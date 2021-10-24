Is there an NFL game in London today? 

The NFL International Series returned to London in 2021 after a hiatus last year due to COVID-19. A slate of games was released earlier this year so fans could buy tickets and make plans to see some great NFL action in the UK.

So far this year we have seen two games played in London, both at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Will there be another today?

There is no NFL game in London today

The 2021 NFL International Series only features two games that have already been played. First was the Atlanta Falcons taking on the New York Jets on October 10, followed by the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins on October 17.

The international game last week brought a close to the NFL International Series, which was likely limited to just two games because borders overseas had just begun to reopen as the world continues to battle the pandemic.

There were four London games in 2019, but the two in 2021 still brought excitement. The Falcons won 27-20 against the Jets while the Jaguars ended their 20-game losing streak with a close 23-20 final over the Dolphins.

The Jaguars are regular participants in the NFL's London games. Two years since their last match in the UK, the Jaguars' English fans got to see the team in action with new franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence leading the offense.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Urban Meyer’s first win as an NFL head coach comes in London against Miami. Urban Meyer’s first win as an NFL head coach comes in London against Miami.

The NFL's next goal should be to put a premier matchup over in London. However, they could run into problems because of the early morning time slot. Also, fans of top teams do not want a precious home game sent overseas. But if the game is to grow, that may need to happen once or twice.

Not having a London game today shifts the focus towards great matchups at home. The afternoon slate features a potential AFC playoff preview between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans. The AFC North lead is also up for grabs when the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens go head-to-head.

Later in the day, NFL fans will be treated to a potential Jared Goff revenge game when the Detroit Lions take on the Los Angeles Rams. There may not be a game abroad this week, but the matchups at home are worth watching for fans all over.

