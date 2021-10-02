Is Julio Jones playing in Week 4 against the Jets?

The Tennessee Titans head into Week 4 action against the New York Jets undermanned with Julio Jones on the mend.

Tennessee stands as the clear-cut favorite to secure the road win on Sunday, sending the Jets to a fourth straight loss to begin the 2021 season. However, the Titans will have to venture into the contest without one of their primary offensive weapons, as star wide receiver Jones struggles with a nagging hamstring injury.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Titans ruled out WRs Julio Jones and A.J. Brown for Sunday's game vs NY Jets. Titans ruled out WRs Julio Jones and A.J. Brown for Sunday's game vs NY Jets.

The Titans will have to get it done without Julio Jones

Through his first three games with the Titans, Jones has produced, with 12 receptions on 18 targets for 204 receiving yards. His numbers have fluctuated as he put forth a standout outing in the Week 2 overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks with six catches for 128 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, he has six receptions and 66 yards in the other two games combined.

Jones remains one of the game’s best wide receivers when healthy, but his role within the Titans’ offense was going to take a hit with their run-first approach, led by All-Pro running back Derrick Henry. It was expected that his numbers would waver from week to week, especially due to the fact he didn’t play preseason action.

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy A.J. Brown is out. Julio Jones is out.



FEED DERRICK HENRY 👑 A.J. Brown is out. Julio Jones is out.



FEED DERRICK HENRY 👑 https://t.co/3UmE8SLhUb

Jones' nagging injury also didn’t allow him to build any consistent on-the-field chemistry with quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

“Ryan is definitely a great leader for the ball club," Jones said of building rapport with Tannehill via The Tennessean. "Me just communicating with him. He’s very understanding. Just a pro. Just a quarterback and receiver thing. Just communication, just talking. I think it’s very important.”

The Titans likely sat out Jones in hopes the injury won’t linger as hamstring issues can become bothersome ailments that can flare up down the line. Tennessee wants the Pro Bowler to be a big part of the franchise’s push toward the playoffs.

Tennessee will also be without fellow Pro Bowl wideout A.J. Brown in Week 4 due to a hamstring injury. Brown exited the Week 3 win over the Indianapolis Colts with no receptions on two targets. He’s struggled to produce this year with seven receptions for 92 receiving yards and a touchdown.

With the top-two passing game options out, the Titans will likely give Henry more of the offensive workload. He currently leads the league with 353 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. He’s on pace to record 1,883 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Tannehill will turn to a collective approach in the passing game with Chester Rogers, MyCole Pruitt, and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine sharing the targets.

