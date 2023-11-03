Is TJ Watt related to JJ Watt? Steelers star’s relationship explored with Texans legend

The Pittsburgh Steeers' TJ Watt is one of the most prominent linebackers in the NFL today, and earlier during Thursday night's game, he had a massive highlight play, sacking Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis despite losing his helmet:

That was sack no. 87 for the five-time Pro Bowler, putting him just one more behind JJ Watt for the second-most sacks in a player's first 100 games. Only the late Reggie White has had more, at 105.

But are these two related?

A look at TJ and JJ Watt's relationship

This has been common knowledge for years, but JJ and TJ Watt are brothers, the latter being the former's elder by five years and just over seven months. They also have a middle brother, Derek, who plays fullback and is currently a free agent.

Both of them played at Wisconsin (though not at the same time). They were named All-Americans and All-Big 10 members at some point in their collegiate careers. JJ was drafted 11th overall by the Houston Texans in 2011; six years later TJ went off the board 30th overall for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The brothers faced off against each other twice in their careers: in 2017 and 2020, with the away team winning each time. Still, they were very close off the field, with TJ calling JJ a mentor and inspiration during a post-draft interview for SBNation:

"The biggest piece of advice I got from J.J. is just to be yourself, don't overthink things. We're being evaluated with everything we do and a lot of guys and even myself sometimes kind of drive yourself crazy with everything being so time-demanding and having everything to do all the time. Just be yourself, relax and you show people who you really are.

"Early on when J.J. first started blowing up, I didn't know how to handle it, but now definitely I love it. My brother is the best defensive player to ever play the game, in my opinion... When you play the sport of football and you have the person as your role model a phone call, a text away, it's special. And he does it so well and so right."

JJ retired after the 2022 season. TJ, meanwhile, became the Steelers' official sack leader in Week 2 in 2023.

