Is Tom Brady a better quarterback in Tampa Bay than he was in New England?

Tom Brady is the ultimate champion. He has won 7 Super Bowls, which is more than not just any other player, but all other franchises. He won his last title with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after winning his first six with the New England Patriots. But was the last title the most impressive of all? Is Tom Brady better now than ever before? Much like fine wine, he seems to be getting better with age.

Tom Brady is playing with a weaker defense and still winning

Tom Brady is a great quarterback. But during his time at the New England Patriots, he also had the most dominant defense that allowed him to play more drives on the field. Having a dominant defense meant getting the ball in a better field position and higher chances of turnovers, leading the offense with less pressure on them.

Scoring defense rank over span:



2001-19 Patriots (Tom Brady): 1st



2004-20 Steelers (Big Ben): 2nd



2008-20 Packers (Aaron Rodgers): 6th



2006-19 Chargers (Philip Rivers): 6th



2006-20 Saints (Drew Brees): 23rd



Brees overcame more than all the rest. — Paul Hembekides (@PaulHembo) March 15, 2021

That changed during his Tampa Bay time. He still had a top 10 defense (ranking 6th), but not the number one ranked defense overall. To carry that defense at his age is beyond phenomenal. Not that Mike Vrabel, tongue firmly in cheek, believes that to be true.

.@titans HC and former Patriots teammate Mike Vrabel on Tom Brady:



“Good to see another defense carry Brady to another super bowl”



pic.twitter.com/RbmXv2wJ2h — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) September 2, 2021

Tom Brady is playing injury free at Tampa which makes his performances better

Another reason that makes Tom Brady better in Tampa Bay than in New England is his greater physical health.

Over the offseason he has repaired his MCL, which had been bugging him last season. This will allow him greater pocket mobility and will allow him to become even better. This also meant that he entered rehab for the first time in a long time to get completely fit, which is not something that happened in New England.

Over there, Tom Brady plowed on through multiple discomforts, never taking time for surgery or repair during the offseason. A case in point is the knee brace he wore for more than a decade with the Patriots. Now, finally he has been able to remove that and he is in his happy place.

Taking both these factors into account, it is hard to argue that Tom Brady is not better with the Buccaneers than he was with the Patriots. Medical experts will show you the proof of his fitness. He is showing the same proof on the field by leading a less dominant defense to titles. He is undoubtedly, as crazy as it seems to say it, now in his prime.

