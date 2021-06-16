Is Tom Brady bullying Aaron Rodgers? A Packers fan's perspective 

I have finally worked out why Tom Brady is known as the GOAT.

It's because he bleets on and on like a billy goat about things that happened in the past. Or maybe he’s a ‘bully goat’ that picks on unhappy MVP quarterbacks?

Does TB12 stand for "The Bully of number 12" of the Packers?

Before I go on, let me reveal that I'm a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan.

Ok where was I… that’s right Tom Brady and his bad jokes.

Tom Brady needs a new joke writer

Ahead of Capital One’s “The Match” golf contest, Brady couldn’t help but bring up (AGAIN) the infamous fourth down call from last season’s NFC championship game.

“I do think you do have a partner that would probably would have liked to go for it a little more often than he has in the past, so Bryson I’m glad you’re encouraging him to go for it when it’s on the line, rather than just knocking it into the fairway and playing for the next shot,” Brady said.

For those of you who don’t know what Brady is referring to, let me explain. Late in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship game, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur chose to kick a field goal, with Green Bay trailing Tampa Bay 31-23. The Packers never got the ball back, and Tom Brady and the Bucs went on to win the Super Bowl.

It was funny the FIRST time

Now I do appreciate a good troll job. For example, when “The Match” was announced, Brady tweeted a series of witty and hilarious memes involving Brooks Koepka, Aaron Rodgers and the field goal call.

But bringing it up again is just lame and, to be honest, rather hurtful not just for Aaron Rodgers but for Packers fans around the world (including this writer).

Why is Aaron Rodgers playing golf?

It sounds like an answer to a Jeopardy question, but seriously as a die-hard Packers fan, why is our quarterback playing in a televised golf match against Tom Brady instead of throwing passes at Lambeau Field?

I understand that you’re unhappy with the franchise Aaron and we Packers fans want you to come back but this public golf game is a little on the nose. Not only does it give Tom Brady more opportunities to troll you (and us), it doesn’t seem like you’re keen to come home to Lambeau.

One last thing, Aaron, please beat Tom Brady. While it won't erase the NFC championship game defeat from our memories, it will help ease the pain a tiny bit.

