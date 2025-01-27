Is Tom Brady calling Super Bowl LIX? Exploring NFL legend's plans for Chiefs vs. Eagles in New Orleans

No one understands what it feels like to be in a Super Bowl more than Tom Brady, who played in 10 of them during his playing career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots.

Brady is preparing for his 11th Super Bowl, but this one will be different from the other 10. While the 47-year-old Brady suited up as a quarterback in his past Super Bowls, he will be in the booth as an analyst for Super Bowl LIX.

As Fox's top color analyst in his first season with the network, Brady will be in the commentary booth for Super Bowl LIX, which will take place in New Orleans and feature Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brady inked an unprecedented 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports after retiring from the NFL. Brady's first season as an announcer has been mixed; he has a wealth of experience from his lengthy playing career, but critics point out that he tends to use a basic and cliched analysis style.

But now, in Super Bowl LIX, Brady will get the opportunity to show his analysis prowess on the grandest stage.

Fox's 2025 broadcast team for Super Bowl LIX

Tom Brady and Kevin Burkhardt, the main NFL commentators for FOX Sports, will broadcast this year's Big Game from the commentary booth.

Tom Rinaldi, a 17-time Sports Emmy Award recipient and Erin Andrews, the first woman to receive the Pat Summerall Award, will provide live coverage from the sidelines of Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Mike Pereira, an NFL rules specialist for FOX, will analyze the rules during Super Bowl LIX, his sixth Super Bowl with the network.

How many Super Bowls did Tom Brady win?

Patrick Mahomes, who is about to play in his fifth Super Bowl, is now tied with John Elway for the second most Super Bowl appearances by a quarterback in NFL history. A win over the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans would give Mahomes his fourth crown, tying him with Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana for the second-most in NFL history.

Tom Brady is the only one with more Super Bowl trips and victories than all of the quarterbacks listed above. During his NFL career, Brady made 10 appearances and won seven of them. Additionally, he set a career postseason record of 35 victories.

Brady played with the New England Patriots from 2000 to 2019, winning his first six Super Bowl rings during that time. It was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that he won his seventh. Additionally, he has won more Super Bowls than any single team in history.

Super Bowl 2025 venue and timing

Venue: Ceasars Superdome, New Orleans

Time: 6:30PM ET

Date: February 9, 2025

