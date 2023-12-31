Is Tom Brady coming back? 7x Super Bowl champ makes surprising revelation

Tom Brady has had quite the year in 2023, from hanging up the cleats (for good) in February to bolstering his business portfolio. The seven-time Super Bowl winner took to his Instagram and shared some of his favorite moments from this year. However, he did add something interesting in that post.

He gave quite an intriguing quote about his retirement this year and jokingly added what the one downside was:

"The only downside to 2023 was when I was about to unretire in May and my friends threw a surprise retirement party. Kind of forced my hand."

While it seems unlikely that Brady will be back in the NFL anytime, he shared what was important to him this year in the post:

"Looking back on 2023, grateful for every moment. Cherishing the highs, learning from the lows, and looking forward to what’s coming next. I’m blessed to have family and friends filled with so much love, joy, and compassion surrounding me.

"As you get older, you realize that this is really the only thing that matters, and I’ll never take these people for granted. Hug your kids, call your parents, tell your friends that you love them, and let’s all help make 2024 a kinder and happier year for everyone in our lives."

The NFL legend retired after 23 seasons in the league. He spent the first two decades with the New England Patriots and the final three with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is the NFL's all-time leader in almost every quarterback category, including passing yards, touchdowns, and most games started at the position.

What is in store for Tom Brady in 2024?

While 2023 was an interesting year for Brady, 2024 will see the 46-year-old busy on TV and in the broadcasting booth. He will be the focus of the Netflix comedy special 'The Greatest Roast of All-Time' as part of the company's 'Netflix is a Joke' comedy fest.

Tom Brady will be a part of a lineup that includes comedians Chris Rock, Ali Wong, David Letterman, Chelsea Handler, John Mulaney, Bert Kreisher, Jon Stewart, Tom Segura, and Matt Rife.

He will also begin his first season with FOX Sports as part of the massive 10-year, $375 million deal signed back in May 2022. The future Hall of Famer will be joined by veteran play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt.