Is Tom Brady the oldest QB to ever play in the NFL?

The NFL isn't known as an "old men's league," but Tom Brady is leading the revolution of quarterbacks playing into their 40s. It was a rare feat for any player to play in the NFL past the age of 39 through history, aside from the kickers. Tom Brady is one of the only ones to be a top-ten starting quarterback past the age of 40 and was the oldest active player in the league before announcing his retirement this offseason. He was 44.

But Tom Brady showed us that he can't stay away from the competition by ending his unofficial retirement after only a month. He will play in the 2022 season as the oldest-active player, and by a wide margin. But at the age of 44, is Tom Brady the oldest player in NFL history?

It may surprise you to hear that Tom Brady would have to stay in the league until the age of 49 to become the oldest player in NFL history. There are currently eight former players who were older than TB12 when they retired. Five were kickers, one was an offensive lineman, one was a defensive end, and the oldest NFL player was a quarterback/kicker hybrid named George Blanda.

Blanda was 48 years old when he called it quits after playing 26 seasons with four teams: the Chicago Bears, Oakland Raiders, Houston Oilers and Baltimore Colts. He was a starting quarterback for only a portion of his career, but scored, at least, a single point each year as a placekicker.

While Blanda may hold the record long after Brady retires, Tom earns a place in history himself as a 44-year-old quarterback still playing at the top of his game and winning championships.

Will players follow Tom Brady and play into their 40s?

Tom Brady might be the oldest-active player, but there are a slew of quarterbacks behind him poised to see action in their 40s as well. Ben Roethlisberger was the second-oldest quarterback before he retired this offeseaon, but now it is Ryan Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick is coming off a hip injury that limited him to just one game in 2021. However, he could still end up on a team as a veteran backup for the next several seasons.

Aaron Rodgers has the best odds to match Brady as a high-quality starter in their 40s. He's currently 38 and has just signed a four-year deal.

The current landscape of the NFL has 23 quarterbacks over the age of 30. Of those 23, at least, eight are projected to be starters next season. The game itself has changed and it doesn't take such a heavy toll on players' bodies these days. Quarterbacks, especially pocket passers, can extend their careers much longer now, and we could see someone break George Blanda's record in the near future.

