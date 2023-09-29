Is there a Tom Brady-Patriots TV series? A look into details of upcoming project around 7x Super Bowl champion

Tom Brady's NFL legacy is one to marvel at. The quarterback won seven Super Bowl titles, the most by any player, during his 23 seasons in the league. Now, it appears that Gotham Group is developing a scripted limited series titled “The Patriot Way”, highlighting Brady's career with the New England franchise.

As per reports, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein will produce the series on behalf of the company. Writers Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson, who also wrote The Fighter, gave fans a sneak peek of what to expect in the show. In a statement, the duo said:

“The New England Patriots dominated the professional sports landscape for 20 years. Our series will bring the audience inside Gillette Stadium, better known as Fortress Foxboro, to shed new light on the thrilling, historic come-from-behind victories; the dark side of success; and building a culture of winning at all costs."

The Brady-Patriots TV series will also showcase some of the controversies that the team faced during their dynasty. Some incidents include the Aaron Hernandez, “Spygate” and “Deflategate” controversies as well as some of Brady’s conflicts with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Nonetheless, it's safe to say that Brady's New England career is getting the biopic treatment.

Tom Brady's stats and honors with New England Patriots

The New England Patriots selected Tom Brady in the sixth round(199th overall pick) of the 2000 NFL draft. He went on to play with the Patriots for 20 seasons and led them to six Super Bowl titles while breaking multiple franchise records.

Brady racked up a staggering 74,571 yards, 541 touchdowns, and 179 interceptions in 285 games for the New England outfit. The quarterback finished with a 219-66 regular season record during his time with the Patriots.

After leaving New England in 2019, Brady played three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won the Super Bowl LV with Tampa Bay. He announced his retirement from football earlier this year in February.