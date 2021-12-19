Is Tom Brady playing tonight against New Orleans Saints?

Tom Brady has been one of the few NFL players this season to be consistent. Brady is arguably the MVP frontrunner of the year, with Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts behind him.

The 44-year-old leads the NFL in touchdown passes and passing yards.

Week 15 will provide Brady with extra motivation. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the New Orleans Saints when they played in Week 8. Brady is 0-3 against the Saints in three regular-season games since joining the Buccaneers.

There's not much Brady hasn't overcome, so it's best to believe he'll be playing with a purpose in Sunday Night Football.

StatMuse @statmuse Tom Brady is in a one-man GOAT race.



Most wins ever

Most wins in playoffs

Most Super Bowl wins

Most passing yards ever

Most passing yards in playoffs

Most pass TD ever

Most pass TD in playoffs

Most completions in playoffs



Tom Brady is playing today vs. Saints

A dejected Tom Brady after losing to the Saints in Week 8 of the 2021 season

In a league filled with COVID-19 and injury news continuously, Tom Brady has been one of the fortunate ones. Brady was a member of the injury report this week, however.

The Buccanners injury report lists him with a non-injury/shoulder injury.

Luckily for the Buccaneers, Brady only missed practice on Thursday. He returned Friday and practiced fully, which is a good sign for the veteran quarterback.

If anything, Brady might limit his rushing attempts to protect his shoulder. Head coach Bruce Arians said this week that he no longer wants Brady to run after running seven times last week, including for a touchdown.

Even without using his legs, Brady is one of the best in the league. The Buccaneers have found their stride in the second half of the season.

Brady has always been at his best in the second half, which is alarming news for the Saints.

The Saints' best hope of winning will be to get a stellar performance from their defense. Despite a shaky offense all season, their defense has remained their biggest strength.

Unfortunately for them, Brady has feasted on the league's elite defenses.

Tom Brady Facts @TB_Facts



1,011 yards (337 per game)

6 TD, 2 INT

7.19 ANY/A

.227 EPA/play (



3-0 record (27.7 PPG) Tom Brady has faced the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd ranked pass defenses by @fboutsiders DVOA (DAL, BUF, NE)1,011 yards (337 per game)6 TD, 2 INT7.19 ANY/A.227 EPA/play ( rbsdm.com 3-0 record (27.7 PPG) Tom Brady has faced the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd ranked pass defenses by @fboutsiders DVOA (DAL, BUF, NE) 1,011 yards (337 per game)6 TD, 2 INT7.19 ANY/A.227 EPA/play (rbsdm.com) 3-0 record (27.7 PPG)

Brady will still be without Antonio Brown, who will rejoin the team Monday. He still has Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, who are outstanding.

The Bucs average 31.5 points per game, so the Saints' offense will have to keep up to stand a chance.

